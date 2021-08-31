New Ground Geophysics Results Extend the Projected Vein Mineralization of Aurora-Quintanillo Almost 4 km Along Strike

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2Gold Inc. (“ O2Gold ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV: OTGO) is pleased to announce the results of the geophysical survey in the Aparecida brownfield.

The ground geophysical survey allowed the interpretation of one zone of 650 x 500 meters in area with an anastomosed vein pattern, which had already been identified in surface mapping but whose extent was unknown.

At least four different vein directions were identified, including the vein from the Fortaleza mine, where channels chips with values of up to 42.3 g/t Au have been collected.

Methodology

The geoelectrical survey methodology was chosen because it is known to identify vein structures in the same geological context successfully. The methods are as follows:

Spontaneous Potential (SP): measures the spontaneous polarization due to electrochemical reactions existing at the host rock vein interface.

Electrical Resistivity Profiling (ERP): measures the lateral variations of resistivity, trying to delimit the sub-vertical veins by contrast with host rocks.

Vertical Electrical Sounding (VES): measures the behavior of the resistivity distribution with depth, defining the thickness of the weathered rock and adjusting the frequency used in Electrical Resistivity Tomography.

Electrical Resistivity Tomography (ERT): measures the lateral and vertical variations of contacts related to the vein system due to its low resistivity characteristics.

The grids used were perpendicular to the vein structures, with variable spacing between 100 and 200 meters and with measuring points every 20 meters.

In Aparecida, due to the mapping having indicated veins with different strikes, a grid was used instead of lines perpendicular to the main structure.

Results

Previous exploration work reported in the Company’s National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) report recorded multiple entries from artisanal mines in different veins with various directions, showing a mineralization system with an orthogonal pattern.

The detailed mapping and sampling carried out by the O2Gold team were able to identify some of these records (Figure 1A). Still, the projections are difficult to trace due to the thick colluvial material covering the entire region.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39c7d324-9cc7-4390 ...

Figure 1: Map of gold results in veins collected during mapping and their possible projections (A), and Spontaneous potential anomaly map and associated vein projections (B).

Thus, a geophysical grid of the soil was carried out to assist in interpreting the structures. The interpretation of this work presented a pattern of "anastomosed" veins (Figure 1B), in an area of 650 x 500 meters, with two preferential directions EW and NS, but with other low resistive anomalies (in blue) in directions orthogonal to these main structures, including the vein that feeds the production at the Fortaleza mine. At this mine, the O2Gold team sampled quartz vein chips in channels, obtaining gold values of up to 42.3 g/t.