checkAd

New Ground Geophysics Results Extend the Projected Vein Mineralization of Aurora-Quintanillo Almost 4 km Along Strike

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.08.2021, 14:00  |  25   |   |   

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2Gold Inc. (“O2Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: OTGO) is pleased to announce the results of the geophysical survey in the Aparecida brownfield.

Key Highlights

  • The ground geophysical survey allowed the interpretation of one zone of 650 x 500 meters in area with an anastomosed vein pattern, which had already been identified in surface mapping but whose extent was unknown.
  • At least four different vein directions were identified, including the vein from the Fortaleza mine, where channels chips with values of up to 42.3 g/t Au have been collected.

Methodology

The geoelectrical survey methodology was chosen because it is known to identify vein structures in the same geological context successfully. The methods are as follows:

  • Spontaneous Potential (SP): measures the spontaneous polarization due to electrochemical reactions existing at the host rock vein interface.
  • Electrical Resistivity Profiling (ERP): measures the lateral variations of resistivity, trying to delimit the sub-vertical veins by contrast with host rocks.
  • Vertical Electrical Sounding (VES): measures the behavior of the resistivity distribution with depth, defining the thickness of the weathered rock and adjusting the frequency used in Electrical Resistivity Tomography.
  • Electrical Resistivity Tomography (ERT): measures the lateral and vertical variations of contacts related to the vein system due to its low resistivity characteristics.

The grids used were perpendicular to the vein structures, with variable spacing between 100 and 200 meters and with measuring points every 20 meters.

In Aparecida, due to the mapping having indicated veins with different strikes, a grid was used instead of lines perpendicular to the main structure.

Results

Previous exploration work reported in the Company’s National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) report recorded multiple entries from artisanal mines in different veins with various directions, showing a mineralization system with an orthogonal pattern.

The detailed mapping and sampling carried out by the O2Gold team were able to identify some of these records (Figure 1A). Still, the projections are difficult to trace due to the thick colluvial material covering the entire region.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39c7d324-9cc7-4390 ...
Figure 1: Map of gold results in veins collected during mapping and their possible projections (A), and Spontaneous potential anomaly map and associated vein projections (B).

Thus, a geophysical grid of the soil was carried out to assist in interpreting the structures. The interpretation of this work presented a pattern of "anastomosed" veins (Figure 1B), in an area of 650 x 500 meters, with two preferential directions EW and NS, but with other low resistive anomalies (in blue) in directions orthogonal to these main structures, including the vein that feeds the production at the Fortaleza mine. At this mine, the O2Gold team sampled quartz vein chips in channels, obtaining gold values of up to 42.3 g/t.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Ground Geophysics Results Extend the Projected Vein Mineralization of Aurora-Quintanillo Almost 4 km Along Strike TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - O2Gold Inc. (“O2Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: OTGO) is pleased to announce the results of the geophysical survey in the Aparecida brownfield. Key Highlights The ground geophysical survey allowed the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Responsible Sourcing, Superior Quality are the Hallmarks of King of Hemp CBD Gummies and ...
Nanotech Announces Mailing of Management Information Circular for Proposed Arrangement with Meta ...
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 28, 2021
AXIM Biotechnologies’ Manufacturing Partner Empowered Diagnostics Files Amended Emergency Use ...
Aurcana Silver Provides Update on the Restart Progress of Its Revenue Virginius Mine, With First ...
EverGen Infrastructure Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
StoneCo Reports Second Quarter of 2021 Financial Results
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...