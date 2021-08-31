Global Diversified Marketing Group Integrates Acceptance of Cryptocurrencies on 360WORLDSNACKS.COM

ISLAND PARK, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc. (OTC: GDMK) announces it has taken a milestone step forward in enhancing the company’s sales process by integrating acceptance of cryptocurrencies on our established 360worldsnacks.com site. In today’s evolving marketplace modern consumers appreciate the most versatile options to exercise their purchasing power. Allowing the use of cryptocurrencies will afford our customers a new, more flexible and innovative way to order from the extensive Global Diversified Marketing Group line of well-loved snack treats for every occasion.

We believe the more tools we give our consumers, the better interaction and acceptance they will have while shopping for our items. We will also review an integration where consumers would be able to choose earning their rewards in cryptocurrency or via a discount on their order. By giving our valued customers an option to earn crypto rewards on the items they already love, there is every reason to expect that this benefit will motivate their loyalty and interaction with our company as well as encourage a higher level of patronage from existing and new customers.

About Global Diversified Marketing Group

Headquartered in Island Park, NY - Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc operates as a global multi-line consumer packaged goods (CPG) company with branded product lines and is a food and snack manufacturer, Importer & distributor through its subsidiary in the United States, Canada and Europe. The company operates in the snacks market segment. The snacks segment offers Italian Wafers, Italian filled croissants, French Madeleines, Wafer Pralines, shelf stable Macarons and other gourmet snacks. The company sells its products direct and through various distribution channels comprising specialty, grocery retailers, food-service distributors, DSD as well as vending, pantry and micro market segment.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.