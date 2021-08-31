ComEd and AMSC Announce Successful Integration of Resilient Electric Grid System in Chicago

“The successful integration of the REG system is another major milestone in our efforts to enhance our service to customers through innovation,” said Terence R. Donnelly , president and COO, ComEd. “The increasingly frequent and severe weather events associated with climate change and need for enhanced cyber and physical security require grid investments that will sustain the high levels of safe and reliable power that our customer depend on.”

CHICAGO and AYER, Mass., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ComEd, one of the nation’s largest electric utilities serving more than 4 million families and businesses in northern Illinois, and AMSC (NASDAQ: AMSC), a leading system provider of megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions that orchestrate the rhythm and harmony of power on the grid, today announced the successful integration of AMSC’s REG system, which utilizes high-temperature superconductor wire to enhance the reliability, resiliency and performance of the electric power grid.

The key component of the REG system is AMSC’s breakthrough Amperium wire which combines with other sub-system design elements to increase the reliability, redundancy, and resiliency of urban power grids, greatly reducing the impact of equipment failure due to cyber threats, physical disasters, aging or weather-related events. ComEd will monitor and measure the impact of the REG system over the next year and then determine whether to deploy the technology elsewhere in northern Illinois communities.

“Our superconductor-based REG system was designed to improve the reliability and resiliency of the grid, reduce the disruption to public infrastructure and save money for utility customers – all in an environmentally-friendly manner,” said Daniel P. McGahn, chairman, president and CEO, AMSC. “We believe this accomplishment opens up opportunities for AMSC to deploy REG systems to other innovative utilities.”

The AMSC REG system project with ComEd was funded in part by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology) initiative to secure the nation’s electric grid against extreme weather or other catastrophic events.

