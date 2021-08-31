checkAd
AlsterResearch AG Update: Delivery Hero SE - Expansion keeps growth high

AlsterResearch AG Update: Delivery Hero SE - Expansion keeps growth high

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
31.08.2021, 14:07  |  24   |   |   

Delivery Hero’s half-year report showed a massive growth in orders and revenues, both more than doubling. The company already told that easing COVID-19 restrictions seemed to have minimal impacts.

 

Delivery Hero SE (Q2 results)

 

Retail

MCap EUR 31.4bn


BUY (from HOLD)

PT EUR 134.00 (+13% potential)

 

Q2 results are in-line with prelim. results. To see why we upgrade from HOLD to BUY, read here:.

 

Read

 

What’s it all about?

Delivery Hero’s half-year report showed a massive growth in orders and revenues, both more than doubling. The company already told that easing COVID-19 restrictions seemed to have minimal impacts. With strong expansion of quick commerce operations, the company keeps gaining market share. But this caused losses to widen significantly. Management reiterated its commitment to push growth through further investments. Growth ambitions are reflected in sales expectations, which were raised in August. However, we believe this is factored in our estimates. We confirm our DCFbased TP of EUR 134.00. After the recent decline in share price, we raise our recommendation from HOLD to BUY.

Delivery Hero Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AlsterResearch AG Update: Delivery Hero SE - Expansion keeps growth high Delivery Hero’s half-year report showed a massive growth in orders and revenues, both more than doubling. The company already told that easing COVID-19 restrictions seemed to have minimal impacts. With strong expansion of quick commerce operations, the company keeps gaining market share. But this caused losses to widen significantly. Management reiterated its commitment to push growth through further investments.

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AlsterResearch AG Update: Delivery Hero SE - Expansion keeps growth high
AlsterResearch AG Update: mic AG - The positive re-rating will continue
Titel
AlsterResearch AG Update: Fielmann AG - Solid recovery in H1
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: CTS Eventim AG - Notable sales growth in Q2
AlsterResearch AG Update: Delivery Hero SE - Expansion keeps growth high
AlsterResearch AG Update: mic AG - The positive re-rating will continue
Titel
AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Anlauf Li-Vermarktung
AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Zulassung für FYB201 bei FDA eingereicht
AlsterResearch AG Update: Varta AG - Strong rebound in H2 expected
AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Ongoing strong growth in Q2
AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - Sustained increase in orders; good visibility
AlsterResearch AG Update: KION Group AG - Change in management; PT and est. up
AlsterResearch AG Update: Bechtle AG - A lot of positive news flow
AlsterResearch AG Update: Multitude SE - Excellent Q2/21 results
AlsterResearch AG Update: TeamViewer AG - Q2/21 with lower-thanexpected billings
AlsterResearch AG Update: HelloFresh SE - Purchased growth – Remains SELL
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Randaktivität in Norwegen vor IPO (1) 
AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Anlauf Li-Vermarktung
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Testläufe der Pilotanlage gestartet, Ingenieurteam ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Ausgestattet mit den Mitteln zur Beschleunigung des ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - “Indispensable player on path to commercialize ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Zuschreibung des Blockbusterpotential
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Kooperation mit Spezialisten für biopharmazeutische ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Multitude SE - Transforming to high quality business
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Zeitnah stehen jetzt Wegmarken der Projektperformance an
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Spin-off and IPO of noncore battery metals ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:50 UhrAKTIE IM FOKUS: Positive Nachrichten stärken Delivery Hero
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
11:49 UhrAktien Frankfurt: Dax schrammt knapp an Rekordhoch vorbei
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
08:04 UhrDelivery Hero's Woowa Delivered Record 100 Million Orders in August
PLX AI | Analysen
08:00 UhrDGAP-News: Delivery Hero's Korean subsidiary Woowa delivers a record of 100 million orders within a single month
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
08:00 UhrDGAP-News: Delivery Hero's koreanische Tochtergesellschaft Woowa liefert Rekord von 100 Millionen Bestellungen innerhalb eines einzigen Monats
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21DAX40 – Der 20. September rückt spürbar näher
Daniel Saurenz | Kommentare
30.08.21Milliardenverlust trotz Umsatzsprung – was ist mit Delivery Hero los?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
30.08.21Delivery Hero-Aktie ist trotz Gorillas-Expansion kein echter Kauf
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
29.08.21HINTERGRUND/Zuwachs für den Dax: Wer spielt künftig in der ersten Börsenliga?
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
28.08.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 34/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen