AlsterResearch AG Update: Delivery Hero SE - Expansion keeps growth high
Delivery Hero’s half-year report showed a massive growth in orders and revenues, both more than doubling. The company already told that easing COVID-19 restrictions seemed to have minimal impacts. With strong expansion of quick commerce operations, the company keeps gaining market share. But this caused losses to widen significantly. Management reiterated its commitment to push growth through further investments. Growth ambitions are reflected in sales expectations, which were raised in August. However, we believe this is factored in our estimates. We confirm our DCFbased TP of EUR 134.00. After the recent decline in share price, we raise our recommendation from HOLD to BUY.
