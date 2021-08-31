Tenaya Therapeutics to Present at Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA), a biotechnology company with a mission to discover, develop and deliver curative therapies that address the underlying causes of heart disease, announced today that Faraz Ali, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, September 10th at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time/11:45 a.m. Pacific Time.
About Tenaya Therapeutics
Tenaya Therapeutics is a biotechnology company committed to a bold mission: to discover, develop and deliver curative therapies that address the underlying drivers of heart disease. Founded by leading cardiovascular scientists from Gladstone Institutes and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Tenaya is developing therapies for rare genetic disorders as well as for more prevalent heart conditions through three distinct but interrelated product platforms: Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine.
