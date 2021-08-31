Tenaya Therapeutics to Present at Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA), a biotechnology company with a mission to discover, develop and deliver curative therapies that address the underlying causes of heart disease, announced today that Faraz Ali, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 19 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, September 10 th at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time/11:45 a.m. Pacific Time.

