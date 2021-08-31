checkAd

CommScope Launches Coexistence Portfolio to Maximize GPON Fiber Networks

CommScope today announced the launch of its Coexistence portfolio, designed for global service providers upgrading their existing PON networks to increase data speeds and deliver additional services without having to replace or add fiber to their existing PON infrastructure.

CommScope Launches Coexistence Portfolio to Maximize GPON Fiber Networks (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our new CEx portfolio is a revolutionary solution for our GPON customers looking to achieve higher data rates and deliver new enterprise, mobile backhaul, and residential services without adding additional fiber,” said James DeCoe, vice president, Network Connectivity, CommScope. “Our coexistence elements offer a clear path to upgrading to future PON services without changing the outside plant infrastructure, and we offer the corresponding expertise to simplify network-wide planning and deployment.”

The CEx elements are part of CommScope’s leading portfolio of passive optical devices and are specially designed for seamless integration into CommScope’s inside and outside plant fiber connectivity solutions. These modules integrate into the network near the optical line terminals (OLTs), enabling existing PON services to coexist with XGS-PON, NG-PON2, RF video, and optical time domain reflectometer (OTDR), as well as other current and future technologies. With the future in mind, an included GPON port passband allows for upgrades to 25/50G services.

CEx elements are available in four configurations (CEx 1, CEx 2, CEx 3, and CEx4), two housing styles (NG4 and LGX), and two connector types (LC/APC and SC/APC)—offering multiple configurations to suit a range of applications. The CEx portfolio is complemented by CommScope’s dedicated fiber expertise in field deployments and network service—including the design, planning, and implementation of passive optical devices. To find out more about the CEx portfolio, please visit the CommScope website or visit the CommScope booth #401 at ISE Expo, September 1st and 2nd.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

