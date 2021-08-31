Three Leading Analyst Firms Recognize Splunk as a Leader in AIOps

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, today announced it has been recognized as a Market Leader in AIOps by three prominent market analyst reports: Omdia Universe: Selecting an AIOps Solution, 2021-22 report*, Research In Action’s Vendor Selection Matrix Artificial Intelligence Predictive Analytics-Top 20 Global Vendors 2021** and Constellation’s ShortList for AIOps***. All three market reports recognize Splunk’s industry-leading AIOps platform and the breadth of its capabilities.

“Our customers are at the forefront of how we continue to innovate, with Splunk serving as the foundation for driving advanced insights and strategic impact across any organization with data,” said Shawn Bice, President of Products and Technology, Splunk. “Splunk’s recognition as a Market Leader in AIOps in not one, but three leading analyst reports is a direct testament to this sustained innovation, along with our commitment to providing customers an AIOps platform that further modernizes how they approach service monitoring, predictive management and more amid the rapidly evolving IT landscape.”

Omdia Recognizes Splunk as the Only Vendor to Score a Perfect 100% for Solution Breadth

According to Omdia’s AIOps customer survey, which was conducted as part of its research, Splunk is the top-most recognized AIOps vendor and “should appear on your shortlist if you want to gain new insights into a range of operational data and extend this to cover business metrics.” Additionally, the Omdia report highlights that Splunk was the only vendor to record a perfect 100% score for solution breadth1, and that it scored 50% or better for every category — one of the best score groupings of the report.

Research In Action Awards Splunk the Highest Customer Recommendation Score

According to Research In Action’s Artificial Intelligence Predictive Analytics-Top 20 Global Vendors 2021, Splunk received the highest customer recommendation score with a 99% rating. Research in Action points out that Splunk’s “​​domain agnostic approach to converge and correlate all data is powerful.” Additionally, the market report awards Splunk strong scores across vision, innovation, breadth and customer satisfaction, showcasing its well-rounded capabilities across the Splunk IT portfolio.