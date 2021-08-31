VMware Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management for Fourth Year in a Row

In addition, Workspace ONE has received the highest product scores across three of the four defined use cases – Security-Centric, Remote Worker, and Modern Windows Management – in the 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Unified Endpoint Management Tools report.

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management (UEM). According to Gartner, VMware has been evaluated for its ability to execute and completeness of vision. This is the fourth consecutive year VMware has been named a Leader for VMware Workspace ONE in the Gartner market evaluation for unified endpoint management.

“When it comes to enabling an anywhere workforce, one size will not fit all. To accommodate the various ways employees prefer to work, IT teams are equipping them with a mix of devices, with different form factors, operating systems and apps,” said Shankar Iyer, senior vice president and general manager, End-User Computing, VMware. “We continue to innovate Workspace ONE to help IT make sense of this complex end user computing environment and we believe this recognition by Gartner validates our commitment to our customers in this endeavor.”

Workspace ONE is one of the core technologies that comprise VMware Anywhere Workspace, an integrated solution that enables employees to work from anywhere with more secure, frictionless experiences. It brings together Workspace ONE with VMware Carbon Black Cloud and VMware SASE.

Workspace ONE UEM, part of the Workspace ONE platform, provides a comprehensive solution that enables companies to manage and better secure any device across all platforms. It incorporates modern device management, application management, and security that’s effective outside the corporate perimeter. It empowers IT to:

Intelligently manage every device on every platform: Workspace ONE UEM takes a user-centric approach to manage and secure devices and apps, taking advantage of native MDM capabilities (iOS and Android) and mobile-cloud management efficiencies (Windows, Mac, and Chrome) to simplify management of all devices at scale with a single powerful solution.

Automate the onboarding process over the air: New devices register over the air (with zero touch from IT) during initial power-up with customizable configuration tools like Windows 10 Drop Ship Provisioning, automated device enrollment with Apple Business Manager, zero-touch enrollment of rugged devices, and more.

Flexibly support all use cases – BYOD, corporate-owned, frontline, or purpose-built. Workspace ONE UEM has IT teams covered in all scenarios.

Easily manage apps and provide a consistently positive self-service employee experience: Workspace ONE UEM helps employees work effectively from anywhere by providing a self-service unified app catalog that is consistent in look, feel, and function across all devices and platforms. The app catalog optimizes productivity with unified one-touch access to all types of apps—native, SaaS, virtual, and web.

Make data-driven decisions and automate important repetitive processes: Dashboards can be customized in infinite ways to give admins the data that matters most, and analytics help IT resolve issues that can negatively impact the overall security risk posture and user experience. Using dynamic policy engines, admins can automate routine processes to minimize manual tasks for the IT team. Similarly, they can empower employees with self-service capabilities to reduce support requests.

Secure devices, apps, and data at rest and in transit: Workspace ONE UEM reinvents device hygiene by addressing security on multiple fronts and providing rich management controls, device posture checks, and per-app tunnel capabilities as a foundation for organization's zero-trust network access (ZTNA) initiatives.

