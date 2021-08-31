checkAd

Capital Senior Living Files Definitive Proxy Statement and Issues Letter to Shareholders

Capital Senior Living Corporation (“Capital Senior Living” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CSU) today filed its definitive proxy statement and issued a letter to shareholders in connection with the upcoming Special Meeting of Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) on October 12, 2021 to approve plans to raise up to $152.5 million through (a) the private placement of convertible preferred stock to affiliates of Conversant Capital LLC (“Conversant”) and (b) a common stock rights offering to existing stockholders, which is contingent upon the closing of the private placement to Conversant (together, the “Transactions”).

The letter and definitive proxy statement have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and are available at the below links:

Capital Senior Living urges shareholders to vote on the WHITE proxy card in favor of the Transactions.

If you have any questions or need help in voting your shares, please
call the firm assisting us with the solicitation of proxies:

 

Georgeson

(866) 431-2108 

About Capital Senior Living

Dallas-based Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation’s leading operators of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities for senior adults. The Company operates 75 communities that are home to nearly 7,000 residents across 18 states providing compassionate, resident-centric services and care and engaging programming. The Company offers seniors the freedom and opportunity to successfully, comfortably and happily age in place. For more information, visit http://www.capitalsenior.com or connect with the Company on Facebook or Twitter.

No Offer or Solicitation /Additional Information and Where to Find It

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of any securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The rights offering will be made pursuant to the Company’s shelf registration statement on Form S-3, which became effective on May 6, 2020, and a prospectus supplement containing the detailed terms of the rights offering to be filed with the SEC. Any offer will be made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the registration statement. Investors should read the prospectus supplement, when available, and consider the investment objective, risks, fees and expenses of the Company carefully before investing. When available, a copy of the prospectus supplement may be obtained at the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov.

