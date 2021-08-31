checkAd

Entourage Health Partners with Boston Beer Subsidiary to Launch and Sell Portfolio of Innovative Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada

  • Entourage holds exclusive rights to sell, market and distribute Boston Beer-branded and licensed non-alcoholic cannabis beverages produced by Althea’s subsidiary Peak Processing
  • Company also enters into supply agreement with Peak to provide cannabinoid-rich input biomass to Peak to formulate and manufacture the cannabis beverage products in Canada
  • Global cannabis beverage market is estimated to reach US$2.8 billion by 2025 after growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8 per cent from 2019 to 2025

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entourage Health Corp. (formerly WeedMD Inc.) (TSX-V:ENTG) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“Entourage” or the “Company”), a Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning cannabis products and brands, announced today that its subsidiary and licence holder WeedMD RX Inc. has signed agreements with BBCCC, Inc., a subsidiary of the The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) (‘BBC’), and Ontario-based Peak Processing Solutions (‘Peak’), a subsidiary of Althea Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:AGH), to launch a new portfolio of non-alcoholic cannabis-infused beverages in Canada, with production commencing in Q4, 2021.

Under the terms of the five-year development, supply, manufacturing, sales and marketing agreements, BBC and Peak will develop the beverages with Entourage’s cannabinoid-rich input biomass processed at Peak’s Windsor, Ontario facility. Entourage will be the exclusive distributor of the cannabis-infused beverages in Canada leveraging Entourage’s expansive local sales and marketing network.

“The cannabis market is constantly evolving and with a growing base of consumers seeking consumption alternatives, we’re excited to partner with Boston Beer and Peak to elevate our offerings with Canadian-made, cannabis-infused beverages developed by one of North America’s most iconic craft beer brands,” said George Scorsis, Interim CEO and Executive Chair of Entourage. “We are proud to expand into another consumer vertical with award-winning partners of well-known products that will focus on all segments including the emerging self-care market. Our collective industry expertise coupled with extensive cannabis research and advanced branding strategies will lay the foundation for new product collaborations and further market expansion opportunities at scale. Our strong industry presence, sales force and reputation for consistently delivering award-winning brands in Canada makes this an ideal collaboration.”

