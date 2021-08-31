checkAd
AlsterResearch AG Update: mic AG - The positive re-rating will continue

mic had a fantastic share price run in the last 12 month. lmost increasing 3-fold from its low at EUR 1.00 in summer last year.

 

mic AG (Update)

 

Technology

MCap EUR 57m


BUY

PT EUR 5.40 (+77% potential)

 

After a 3-fold increase the stock took a breather. Nontheless, we detected five good reasons why the next doubling in share price should only be a question of time

 

Read

 

What’s it all about?

mic had a fantastic share price run in the last 12 months – almost increasing 3-fold from its low at EUR 1.00 in summer last year. However, since May this year the stock has been trading sideways, raising questions whether the party is already over. In our view, there is no reason for concerns – to the contrary: We have five good reasons why a re-rating of the stock looks imminent. We therefore reiterate our BUY recommendation with an unchanged PT of EUR 5.40, offering >75% upside potential in the next 12 months. mic therefore remains one of our best ideas in our universe.

Wertpapier


