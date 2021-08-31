BASF & Shanshan China Battery Materials Joint Venture Approved
- (PLX AI) – BASF and Shanshan form battery materials joint venture in China after securing necessary approvals.
- BASF will own 51% of new JV and Shanshan will own 49%
- The new joint venture will focus on the rapidly growing electric vehicle segment in the world’s largest battery materials market China
- The newly formed company has four sites in Hunan and Ningxia, China, with more than 1,600 employees
