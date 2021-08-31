BASF & Shanshan China Battery Materials Joint Venture Approved

(PLX AI) – BASF and Shanshan form battery materials joint venture in China after securing necessary approvals. BASF will own 51% of new JV and Shanshan will own 49%The new joint venture will focus on the rapidly growing electric vehicle segment in … (PLX AI) – BASF and Shanshan form battery materials joint venture in China after securing necessary approvals.

BASF will own 51% of new JV and Shanshan will own 49%

The new joint venture will focus on the rapidly growing electric vehicle segment in the world’s largest battery materials market China

The newly formed company has four sites in Hunan and Ningxia, China, with more than 1,600 employees




