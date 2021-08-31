Huhtamaki Flexible Packaging Europe Selects QAD DynaSys Cloud Solutions to Orchestrate S&OP and Optimize End-to-end Supply Chain

QAD DynaSys, a leading provider of digital supply chain planning solutions, announced today that Huhtamaki Flexible Packaging Europe, part of the Huhtamaki Group, a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world, has selected the QAD DynaSys DSCP (Digital Supply Chain Planning) solution, including demand planning and production planning capabilities, to support S&OP (Sales & Operations Planning) and improve end-to-end supply chain visibility. QAD DynaSys is a division of QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB).

"We are updating our S&OP tools to help us make and execute decisions that are best for our organization," said Huhtamaki Flexible Packaging Europe Business Process Manager Andreas Kropp. "The implementation of a robust, flexible and modern digital supply chain planning solution will allow us to orchestrate our S&OP process, improve forecast accuracy, optimize supply planning and improve end-to-end supply chain visibility.”

Packaging plays a significant role in securing hygiene, food availability and food safety for consumers around the globe. Huhtamaki’s ambition is to become the first choice in sustainable packaging solutions, and the company embeds sustainability into everything it does to achieve carbon-neutral production. It designs all of its products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030. With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage, Huhtamaki operates in 36 countries and at 81 sites around the world. The company has 18,100 employees working to deliver smart, next-generation packaging. Huhtamaki net sales in 2020 were €3.3 billion.

Improve End-to-end Supply Chain Visibility

Huhtamaki Flexible Packaging Europe realized that to further improve its competitiveness, it needed to make its supply chain more agile and collaborative. In late 2020, the business launched a review that included many of the market's prominent software vendors. In 2021, it selected QAD DynaSys' cloud-based demand planning and production planning solutions.

“The goal of this project is to improve our demand plan by introducing statistical and collaborative forecast processes in order to generate and enhance the sales forecast,” added Kropp. “The demand plan will incorporate relevant business intelligence from the commercial team as well as customer vendor-managed inventory (VMI) forecasts to deliver an agreed-on, long-term plan that is used as the MRP input to drive upstream supply planning activities. At the end of the day, we will visualize demand and supply balancing and make informed and intelligent decisions during our S&OP meetings.”