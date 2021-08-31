McLaren Northern Michigan Deploys Vocera Solutions Across the Smart Hospital
Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow, today announced that McLaren Northern Michigan has deployed Vocera solutions to connect care teams across the hospital, including its new 182,000-square-foot Offield Family Pavilion. The new hospital wing, which features 104 private inpatient rooms in a new intensive care unit (ICU), cardiovascular unit, and surgical unit, boasts many technologies and innovative services, many of which were funded by local donations to enhance the patient and staff experience.
“We are fortunate to have a caring and supportive community that enabled us to implement essential solutions and build a modern facility to match our world-class care,” said Jennifer Woods, MSN, RN, CENP, Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Patient Care Services at McLaren Northern Michigan. “Our clinicians and staff deserve the best tools and technologies.”
Focusing on the safety and well-being of their staff and community, a multi-disciplinary team of leaders at McLaren Northern Michigan partnered to ensure the right infrastructure was in place to build an ideal working and healing environment. A critical foundation of the project, called “Building the Future of Health Care,” focused on creating an intelligent ecosystem of connectivity and transparency. McLaren Health Care System chose Vocera solutions to standardize care team collaboration and communication at every point of care.
At McLaren Northern Michigan nurses, physicians and other care team members throughout the hospital are equipped with the Vocera Vina smartphone application and the wearable, voice-controlled Vocera Smartbadge to quickly communicate and collaborate. The intuitive Vocera Smartbadge and Vina app enable healthcare workers to connect quickly with the right person or group using simple voice commands like “call 201 nurse,” “call ICU pharmacist” or “call trauma team.” The mobile solutions also enable team members to send and receive secure messages and easily manage alert and alarm notifications. The Vocera Engage intelligent workflow engine prioritizes and routes notifications with actionable information to the right clinician on their device of choice, including the Spectralink Versity smartphone running the Vina app.
