checkAd

McLaren Northern Michigan Deploys Vocera Solutions Across the Smart Hospital

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.08.2021, 14:01  |  40   |   |   

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow, today announced that McLaren Northern Michigan has deployed Vocera solutions to connect care teams across the hospital, including its new 182,000-square-foot Offield Family Pavilion. The new hospital wing, which features 104 private inpatient rooms in a new intensive care unit (ICU), cardiovascular unit, and surgical unit, boasts many technologies and innovative services, many of which were funded by local donations to enhance the patient and staff experience.

“We are fortunate to have a caring and supportive community that enabled us to implement essential solutions and build a modern facility to match our world-class care,” said Jennifer Woods, MSN, RN, CENP, Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Patient Care Services at McLaren Northern Michigan. “Our clinicians and staff deserve the best tools and technologies.”

Focusing on the safety and well-being of their staff and community, a multi-disciplinary team of leaders at McLaren Northern Michigan partnered to ensure the right infrastructure was in place to build an ideal working and healing environment. A critical foundation of the project, called “Building the Future of Health Care,” focused on creating an intelligent ecosystem of connectivity and transparency. McLaren Health Care System chose Vocera solutions to standardize care team collaboration and communication at every point of care.

At McLaren Northern Michigan nurses, physicians and other care team members throughout the hospital are equipped with the Vocera Vina smartphone application and the wearable, voice-controlled Vocera Smartbadge to quickly communicate and collaborate. The intuitive Vocera Smartbadge and Vina app enable healthcare workers to connect quickly with the right person or group using simple voice commands like “call 201 nurse,” “call ICU pharmacist” or “call trauma team.” The mobile solutions also enable team members to send and receive secure messages and easily manage alert and alarm notifications. The Vocera Engage intelligent workflow engine prioritizes and routes notifications with actionable information to the right clinician on their device of choice, including the Spectralink Versity smartphone running the Vina app.

Seite 1 von 3
Vocera Communications Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

McLaren Northern Michigan Deploys Vocera Solutions Across the Smart Hospital Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow, today announced that McLaren Northern Michigan has deployed Vocera solutions to connect care teams across the hospital, including its new …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
Apple acquires classical music streaming service Primephonic
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) on Behalf of ...
Renesas Announces More Than 35 Winning Combinations Featuring Both Dialog and Renesas Products
Spring Valley Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination with AeroFarms
B&G Foods Announces Sale of Portland, Maine Manufacturing Facility
Imagining a Cleaner Mobile Power Solution: PG&E and NextEra Energy Resources Pilot Mainspring Linear Generator at Napa County Microgrid
Edgewater Wireless Announces 2021 Fiscal Year-End Audited Results
Arkema Acquires Ashland’s Performance Adhesives and Reaches a New Milestone in the Group’s 2024 ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cassava ...
Titel
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private ...
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.08.21Vocera to Participate in September 2021 Virtual Investor Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Vocera Customers Selected to Speak at HIMSS21
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten