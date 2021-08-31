McLaren Northern Michigan Deploys Vocera Solutions Across the Smart Hospital

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow, today announced that McLaren Northern Michigan has deployed Vocera solutions to connect care teams across the hospital, including its new 182,000-square-foot Offield Family Pavilion. The new hospital wing, which features 104 private inpatient rooms in a new intensive care unit (ICU), cardiovascular unit, and surgical unit, boasts many technologies and innovative services, many of which were funded by local donations to enhance the patient and staff experience.

“We are fortunate to have a caring and supportive community that enabled us to implement essential solutions and build a modern facility to match our world-class care,” said Jennifer Woods, MSN, RN, CENP, Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Patient Care Services at McLaren Northern Michigan. “Our clinicians and staff deserve the best tools and technologies.”