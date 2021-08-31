Bio-Rad to Participate in the 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb), a global leader of life science research and clinical diagnostic products, today announced that management will participate in a Fireside Chat at the 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 9, at 11:40 AM (Pacific Time).
A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available in the “Conferences” area of Investor Relations on our website at bio-rad.com.
About Bio-Rad
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb) is a global leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of innovative products for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets. With a focus on quality and customer service for over 65 years, our products advance the discovery process and improve healthcare. Our customers are university and research institutions, hospitals, public health and commercial laboratories, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, as well as applied laboratories that include food safety and environmental quality. Founded in 1952, Bio-Rad is based in Hercules, California, and has a global network of operations with more than 7,700 employees worldwide. Bio-Rad had revenues exceeding $2.5 billion in 2020. Please visit bio-rad.com for further information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210831005305/en/Bio-Rad Laboratories (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare