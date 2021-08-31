checkAd

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Announces Sale of Vantage at Bulverde

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ: ATAX) (the “Partnership”) announced today that on August 26, 2021, Vantage at Bulverde, a 288-unit market rate multifamily property located in Bulverde, TX, was sold at the direction of the managing member of Vantage at Bulverde, LLC (the “Property Owner”). The Partnership’s investment in the property was originated in March 2018 and the Partnership previously contributed equity totaling approximately $8.6 million. As a result of the sale, the Partnership’s equity investment in the Property Owner was redeemed. At closing of the sale, the Partnership received net cash of approximately $18.9 million and will:

  • Recognize investment income of approximately $1.4 million,
  • Recognize a gain on sale of approximately $6.9 million, before final settlements of proceeds and expenses,
  • Realize approximately $0.13 of net income per Beneficial Unit Certificate (“BUC”), basic and diluted, from the sale in the third quarter, and
  • Realize Cash Available for Distribution of approximately $0.13 per BUC, basic and diluted, from the sale in the third quarter.

“The results from our investment in the Vantage at Bulverde property demonstrates the value of our equity investing strategy for the benefit of our unitholders,” said Kenneth C. Rogozinski, Chief Executive Officer of the Partnership. “Because of successes like this, we will continue to work with Vantage to identify opportunities for additional investment in this asset class.”

Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

This report refers to Cash Available for Distribution (“CAD”), which is identified as a non-GAAP financial measure.   We believe CAD provides relevant information about the Partnership’s operations and is necessary, along with net income, for understanding its operating results.  Net income is the GAAP measure most comparable to CAD.  There is no generally accepted methodology for computing CAD, and our computation of CAD may not be comparable to CAD reported by other companies.   Although we consider CAD to be a useful measure of our operating performance, CAD is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered as an alternative to net income that is calculated in accordance with GAAP, or any other measures of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP.  For the amounts disclosed herein related to this transaction, there are no reconciling items between net income per BUC, basic and diluted, and CAD per BUC, basic and diluted.

