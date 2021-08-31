checkAd

Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, announced today that management will be participating in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

  • 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
     Date: Friday, September 10th at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time
  • H.C. Wainwright & Co. 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
     Date: Monday, September 13th at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time
  • Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
     Date: Wednesday, September 15th at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time

For presentations that are webcast live, an access link will be available on the Sangamo Therapeutics website in the Investors and Media section under Events and Presentations. The presentations will also be available on the Sangamo Therapeutics website after the event.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a robust genomic medicines pipeline. Using ground-breaking science, including our proprietary zinc finger genome engineering technology and manufacturing expertise, Sangamo aims to create new genomic medicines for patients suffering from diseases for which existing treatment options are inadequate or currently don’t exist. For more information about Sangamo, visit www.sangamo.com.



