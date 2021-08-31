checkAd

Now Available NETGEAR Nighthawk M5 5G WiFi 6 Mobile Router Offers Unparalleled Internet Connectivity Anywhere, Anytime

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.08.2021, 14:27  |  29   |   |   

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), the leading provider of award-winning connected products designed to simplify and improve people's lives, today announced the availability of the unlocked version of the Nighthawk M5 5G WiFi 6 Mobile Router (MR5200). The compact M5 is capable of delivering Gigabit Internet speeds similar to your home WiFi network in a mobile environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210831005109/en/

NETGEAR Nighthawk M5 5G WiFi 6 Mobile Router, available now, delivers Gigabit Internet speeds at home and on the go. (Photo: Business Wire)

NETGEAR Nighthawk M5 5G WiFi 6 Mobile Router, available now, delivers Gigabit Internet speeds at home and on the go. (Photo: Business Wire)

This past year opened a host of possibilities for remote lifestyles as work transitioned from offices to homes and schools embraced remote learning. The resulting rise of hybrid work environments translated into working at home, in the office, on the road or just about anywhere else. Here to stay, this new, mobile lifestyle underscores the need for speedy, reliable and secure access to the Internet from wherever you are. Combining the fast Internet speeds and low latency of 5G and capacity to handle multiple devices with WiFi 6, NETGEAR’s new Nighthawk M5 Mobile Router helps you work effectively, stay connected with friends and family or enjoy immersive entertainment wherever you go. Whether you’re video conferencing, gaming or streaming, you’ll remain confidently and securely connected at home and on the move. And, with the capacity for up to 32 devices, the M5 router ensures quality access for everyone in your family at once.

With 5G connectivity, the Nighthawk M5 router ensures more bandwidth and reduced lag for uninterrupted, seamless and secure high-speed Internet. Perfect for university students or those working or playing while travelling by RV, hotel hopping or planning longer-term getaways, the M5 paves the way for the new normal with Gigabit Internet speeds wherever, whenever. Mobile workforces also require secure access when remote, but as mentioned by the National Security Agency, public WiFi, though convenient, is not configured securely and using these networks may make user’s data and devices more vulnerable to compromise. The Nighthawk M5 router provides a secure, reliable and personal WiFi connection for use anywhere, including at home where the mobile router can be used to enhance an existing network or act as a failover if wired Internet service is interrupted.

Seite 1 von 3
Netgear Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Now Available NETGEAR Nighthawk M5 5G WiFi 6 Mobile Router Offers Unparalleled Internet Connectivity Anywhere, Anytime NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), the leading provider of award-winning connected products designed to simplify and improve people's lives, today announced the availability of the unlocked version of the Nighthawk M5 5G WiFi 6 Mobile Router (MR5200). …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
Apple acquires classical music streaming service Primephonic
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) on Behalf of ...
Renesas Announces More Than 35 Winning Combinations Featuring Both Dialog and Renesas Products
Spring Valley Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination with AeroFarms
B&G Foods Announces Sale of Portland, Maine Manufacturing Facility
Imagining a Cleaner Mobile Power Solution: PG&E and NextEra Energy Resources Pilot Mainspring Linear Generator at Napa County Microgrid
Edgewater Wireless Announces 2021 Fiscal Year-End Audited Results
Arkema Acquires Ashland’s Performance Adhesives and Reaches a New Milestone in the Group’s 2024 ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cassava ...
Titel
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private ...
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.08.21NETGEAR Appoints Shravan Goli to Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21Extron and NETGEAR Announce Interoperability Enabling Easier Deployment of AV over IP
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21NETGEAR Extends WiFi 6 Leadership With New Access Points, Ideal for Work-From-Home Applications and Small Businesses
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Newly Enhanced NETGEAR Armor Helps Deliver Next-generation Protection for Connected Devices in the Home
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten