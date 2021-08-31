NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), the leading provider of award-winning connected products designed to simplify and improve people's lives, today announced the availability of the unlocked version of the Nighthawk M5 5G WiFi 6 Mobile Router (MR5200) . The compact M5 is capable of delivering Gigabit Internet speeds similar to your home WiFi network in a mobile environment.

NETGEAR Nighthawk M5 5G WiFi 6 Mobile Router, available now, delivers Gigabit Internet speeds at home and on the go. (Photo: Business Wire)

This past year opened a host of possibilities for remote lifestyles as work transitioned from offices to homes and schools embraced remote learning. The resulting rise of hybrid work environments translated into working at home, in the office, on the road or just about anywhere else. Here to stay, this new, mobile lifestyle underscores the need for speedy, reliable and secure access to the Internet from wherever you are. Combining the fast Internet speeds and low latency of 5G and capacity to handle multiple devices with WiFi 6, NETGEAR’s new Nighthawk M5 Mobile Router helps you work effectively, stay connected with friends and family or enjoy immersive entertainment wherever you go. Whether you’re video conferencing, gaming or streaming, you’ll remain confidently and securely connected at home and on the move. And, with the capacity for up to 32 devices, the M5 router ensures quality access for everyone in your family at once.

With 5G connectivity, the Nighthawk M5 router ensures more bandwidth and reduced lag for uninterrupted, seamless and secure high-speed Internet. Perfect for university students or those working or playing while travelling by RV, hotel hopping or planning longer-term getaways, the M5 paves the way for the new normal with Gigabit Internet speeds wherever, whenever. Mobile workforces also require secure access when remote, but as mentioned by the National Security Agency, public WiFi, though convenient, is not configured securely and using these networks may make user’s data and devices more vulnerable to compromise. The Nighthawk M5 router provides a secure, reliable and personal WiFi connection for use anywhere, including at home where the mobile router can be used to enhance an existing network or act as a failover if wired Internet service is interrupted.