Reviv3 Procare Reports Record 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Record FY 2021 results reflect 61% year-over-year revenue growth and 21% increase in Gross Profit as percentage of sales, driven by consumer marketing campaigns and strong demand for premium hair care products.
Company provides guidance of continued revenue growth with revenues for the quarter ending August 31, 2021 projected to exceed $800,000 for the first time.
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Reviv3 Procare Company (OTCQB:RVIV), an emerging global e-commerce brand in the premium hair care products industry, today announced its financial and operational results for its fiscal year ended May 31, 2021.
Fiscal Year End 2021 Financial Summary
- Revenues increased 61% to $1,633,609 compared to $1,012,711 in the previous year, primarily driven by continued growth in the direct-to-consumer sales channels.
- Gross profit increased by 94% to $1,033,908, or 63% of revenues, compared to gross profit of $531,933, or 52% of revenues, in the previous year, representing a 21% year-over-year increase, primarily attributable to a shift toward higher margin, direct-to-consumer sales.
- Cost of sales increased by $118,923 or 24.7%, as compared to the comparable period in 2020. Cost of sales as a percentage of net revenues decreased to 36.7%, compared to 47.5% for the previous year. The overall decrease in cost of sales is primarily attributable to the Company's increased efficiencies in procurement and manufacturing systems, and increased sales in the higher margin, direct-to-consumer sales channels.
- Operating expenses increased to $1,354,962, or 83% as a percentage of sales, compared to $703,052, or 69% as a percentage of sales, for the previous year. The dollar and percentage increases in the 2021 year were primarily the result of higher marketing and advertising expenses to promote the Company's product line in direct-to-consumer sales channels.
- Net loss was $297,755, compared to a net loss of $172,767 for the prior year.
Management Commentary
"We are extremely pleased with our year-end results, which marked our fourth consecutive year of revenue growth. Although we shared many of the challenges in our industry, particularly supply chain disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, we continued to successfully shift our Company's focus to the direct-to-consumer sales model, which allows us higher flexibility in our product offerings and leads to enhanced gross margins," commented Jeff Toghraie, Chairman and CEO of Reviv3 Procare.
