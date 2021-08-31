Reviv3 Procare Reports Record 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates

Record FY 2021 results reflect 61% year-over-year revenue growth and 21% increase in Gross Profit as percentage of sales, driven by consumer marketing campaigns and strong demand for premium hair care products.Company provides guidance of continued …

Record FY 2021 results reflect 61% year-over-year revenue growth and 21% increase in Gross Profit as percentage of sales, driven by consumer marketing campaigns and strong demand for premium hair care products. Company provides guidance of continued revenue growth with revenues for the quarter ending August 31, 2021 projected to exceed $800,000 for the first time.