Concrete Pumping Holdings to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

31.08.2021, 14:30  |  20   |   |   

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) ("CPH" or the "Company"), a leading provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the U.S. and U.K., is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences in September 2021:

10th Annual Gateway Conference

Presentation: Thursday, September 9th at 11:30 a.m. Pacific time

Webcast: Link

D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference

Attending: Thursday, September 23rd

Where: Virtual 1x1 meeting format

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting at these conferences, please contact your conference representative or CPH's investor relations team at BBCP@gatewayir.com.

About Concrete Pumping Holdings

Concrete Pumping Holdings is the leading provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the fragmented U.S. and U.K. markets, primarily operating under what we believe are the only established, national brands in both geographies - Brundage-Bone for concrete pumping in the U.S., Camfaud in the U.K., and Eco-Pan for waste management services in both the U.S. and U.K. The Company's large fleet of specialized pumping equipment and trained operators position it to deliver concrete placement solutions that facilitate labor cost savings to customers, shorten concrete placement times, enhance worksite safety and improve construction quality. Highly complementary to its core concrete pumping service, Eco-Pan seeks to provide a full-service, cost-effective, regulatory-compliant solution to manage environmental issues caused by concrete washout. As of April 30, 2021, the Company provided concrete pumping services in the U.S. from a footprint of approximately 90 locations across 22 states, concrete pumping services in the U.K. from approximately 30 locations, and route-based concrete waste management services from 16 locations in the U.S. and 1 shared location in the U.K. For more information, please visit www.concretepumpingholdings.com or the Company's brand websites at www.brundagebone.com, www.camfaud.co.uk, or www.eco-pan.com.

Company Contact:
Iain Humphries
Chief Financial Officer
1-303-289-7947

Investor Relations:
Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach
1-949-574-3860
BBCP@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662082/Concrete-Pumping-Holdings-to-Partici ...

Wertpapier


