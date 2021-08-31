Fast Radius to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Fast Radius, Inc. ("Fast Radius"), a cloud manufacturing and digital supply chain company, which recently announced its business combination with ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. …

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Fast Radius, Inc. ("Fast Radius"), a cloud manufacturing and digital supply chain company, which recently announced its business combination with ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ENNV), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, has been invited to present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 8-9, 2021. Fast Radius' management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 8th at 8:00 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.