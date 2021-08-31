checkAd

THC Therapeutics Appoints New CFO

Jonathan Cross, a private equity fund manager with over 33 years of experience, joins THC Therapeutics

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / THC Therapeutics, Inc. (THCT), a forward-thinking, publicly-traded technology company, whose mission statement is, "Better Health through the Science of Nature," is pleased to announce today that Jonathan Cross, a distinguished investor with vast experience in mergers and acquisitions, has joined the company as its CFO.

THC Therapeutics hires Jonathan Cross as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Cross is the Managing Director of Shefford Capital Partners, a private equity fund that specializes in the acquisition of small and lower-middle market companies; founded in 2008, Shefford presently manages over $250 million. Mr. Cross is a seasoned investor with over 33 years of experience in principal investing, domestic and cross-border M&A, corporate finance and corporate restructuring. He plans to bring his wide experience to THCT to develop a finance team focused on clarity, simplicity, transparency and accountability.

Mr. Cross stated, "I am delighted to be joining Brandon Romanek and his team at THC Therapeutics on a crusade to create shareholder value in the cannabis industry. I met their CEO, Mr. Romanek, a few weeks ago to talk about a new strategy for THC Therapeutics. We are going to be sitting down this week to go over the finer points on a strategy regarding the company's direction, I have every reason to believe will be both compelling and lucrative for all of the company's stakeholders. Furthermore, one of my main focuses will be on ensuring that the company operates, from the top down, as if it were an NYSE/NASDAQ company."

Brandon Romanek, our Founder & CEO stated, "For most of the past several years, I have held the dual position of CEO and CFO. Previously, company operations were such that there was no need for THCT to hire a CFO. Having had several long discussions with Mr. Cross, it became very apparent that we needed to hire a CFO with expertise in mergers and acquisitions. With over 30 years of experience on Wall Street, Mr. Cross has the skill and practical know-how to help the company navigate a shift in an exciting new direction, and further development of the company's business strategy. In addition to continuing efforts to launch the patented dHydronator, our sanitizing marijuana/herb dryer, which is presently in development, we plan to navigate further into the cannabis industry."

