OMHI - OM Holdings International, Inc. to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on September 1, 2021

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / OM Holdings International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OMHI), an operator of superstores in the Caribbean, is pleased to announce it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on September 1, 2021.

The next Emerging Growth Conference is presenting on September 1, 2021. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's executive management, in real time.

Since completing its reverse merger in May 2021, OMHI has announced five new stores, all under construction, with planned openings beginning October of this year. Additionally, in July 2021, OMHI completed its first acquisition, Rydeum Caribbean, its new technology subsidiary, and completed its first contract, with Jamaica's largest taxi union. Rydeum Caribbean has developed a platform to connect local, established businesses with consumers through an on-demand mobile app. Mr. Vanterpool will give a live presentation and will answer questions from investors.

OM Holdings International, Inc. will be presenting at 11:30 AM Eastern time.

