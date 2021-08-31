Limoneira to Participate in Lake Street Capital Markets’ 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference
Limoneira Company (the “Company” or “Limoneira”) (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, today announced that Harold Edwards, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Palamountain, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in Lake Street Capital Markets’ 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference on September 14, 2021. Management will be available throughout the day for virtual one-on-one meetings and interested parties may contact their sales representative to arrange a meeting or request an invitation.
About Limoneira Company
Limoneira Company, a 128-year-old international agribusiness headquartered in Santa Paula, California, has grown to become one of the premier integrated agribusinesses in the world. Limoneira (lē moñ âra) is a dedicated sustainability company with 15,400 acres of rich agricultural lands, real estate properties, and water rights in California, Arizona, Chile and Argentina. The Company is a leading producer of lemons, avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops that are enjoyed throughout the world. For more about Limoneira Company, visit www.limoneira.com.
