Limoneira to Participate in Lake Street Capital Markets’ 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference

Limoneira Company (the “Company” or “Limoneira”) (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, today announced that Harold Edwards, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Palamountain, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in Lake Street Capital Markets’ 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference on September 14, 2021. Management will be available throughout the day for virtual one-on-one meetings and interested parties may contact their sales representative to arrange a meeting or request an invitation.

