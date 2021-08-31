Iteris, Inc . (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has launched Vantage Apex , the industry’s first 1080p high-definition (HD) video and four-dimensional (4D) radar sensor with integrated artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms.

Iteris Unveils New Artificial-Intelligence Powered Detection Sensor for Smart Intersections. (Photo: Business Wire)

Built on the leading AI machine learning platform, Vantage Apex identifies objects using Iteris’ powerful AI video analytics, extensive image library, high-performance GPU/CPU-based computing, machine learning and neural network algorithms. This enables the high-precision and detailed classification of many different vehicle types and vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Full HD video streaming using 1080p cameras results in ultra-crisp vision with unmatched depth and clarity of traffic at intersections, which can be viewed at traffic management centers (TMCs) or remotely on mobile devices via the Iteris Video Viewer app.

Using forward-fire radar technology to virtually eliminate occlusion, the Vantage Apex hybrid sensor uses industry-leading 4D/HD radar technology with a field of view exceeding 600 feet. The Vantage Apex system enables decision-zone safety functions, collision avoidance and advanced lane-by-lane detection that delivers precise traffic detection and data.

Vantage Apex is connected vehicle ready, with the ability to provide critical infrastructure data through vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications to connected and automated vehicles (CAVs), including through Iteris’ BlueTOAD Spectra CV.

Vantage Apex is fully compatible with VantageCare – Iteris’ cloud-enabled detection health monitoring managed service – as well as Iteris’ ClearGuide SPM and VantageLive!, and other third-party web and mobile-based traffic measurement applications.

The Vantage Apex AI-powered smart sensor is a key component of Iteris’ ClearMobility Platform, the most complete solution for continuously monitoring, visualizing and optimizing mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. The ClearMobility Platform applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility.