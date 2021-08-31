checkAd

CooperVision Proudly Names Mitsou as Québec Spokesperson to Raise Awareness Around Myopia in Children

CooperVision Canada, a global leader in myopia management, today announced that popular Québec pop singer, entrepreneur, actress, television and radio host Mitsou Gélinas has become their new spokesperson for a campaign to raise awareness about myopia in children.

This new campaign featuring Mitsou will focus on the causes, tips for prevention and options for treatment of myopia in children. Spanning several weeks, the campaign will consist of advertising buys and interviews in local Québec media, as well as content sharing across CooperVision’s and Mitsou’s social media platforms. The goal of this partnership is to not only build awareness on the short and long-term effects of children’s myopia, but also educate Québec parents about the impact that habits adopted during the pandemic could be having on the eyes of Canadian children2,3.

According to a recent survey by CooperVision Canada and Maru/Blue, 59 per cent of Canadian parents reported their children under the age of 14 were spending more time doing activities that require near vision compared to before the pandemic4. Experts believe this increased use of near vision could have long-term negative effects on the eye health of Canadian children2,3. Especially concerning is myopia5, a serious eye condition which can worsen due to excessive use of near vision1 combined with a lack of natural light6.

“I was thrilled when CooperVision Canada reached out to me asking if I would like to collaborate with them. Children’s myopia is a cause that strongly resonates with me because my family and I all have eyesight problems,” said Mitsou. “I’ve seen my kids with their eyes stuck to their electronics during the pandemic and as a parent, I was naturally worried. I’ve learned a lot while working with CooperVision and I’m looking forward to sharing all this knowledge with Québec parents in the coming weeks.”

“It is no surprise that over the past year and a half, children have been using their near vision more than before the pandemic, so it is critical to remind parents of the importance of getting their kids’ eyesight checked before they begin school,” said Dr Langis Michaud, optometrist, professor, and dean of the University of Montreal’s optometry school. “If myopia is detected, a myopia management program is the best way to try to manage this condition.”

