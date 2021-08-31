IGNITE Files Q2 2021 Financial Statements

IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. (CSE:BILZ, OTCQX: BILZF) (“IGNITE” or the “Company”), a global consumer packaged goods company, today announced the filing of its financial statements and management discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for Q2 2021, which can be viewed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

“We have now reported our third straight quarter of year over year sales growth despite the challenges created by the governments reaction to covid-19," says Dan Bilzerian, CEO at IGNITE. "We will continue to broaden our product portfolio and expand into new countries in Central and South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, while strengthening our distribution systems in North America.”