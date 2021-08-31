IGNITE Files Q2 2021 Financial Statements
IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. (CSE:BILZ, OTCQX: BILZF) (“IGNITE” or the “Company”), a global consumer packaged goods company, today announced the filing of its financial statements and management discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for Q2 2021, which can be viewed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.
“We have now reported our third straight quarter of year over year sales growth despite the challenges created by the governments reaction to covid-19," says Dan Bilzerian, CEO at IGNITE. "We will continue to broaden our product portfolio and expand into new countries in Central and South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, while strengthening our distribution systems in North America.”
Q2 2021 Highlights
- Revenue of $12.0MM was a significant milestone as it is the strongest performing quarter in the Company’s history. Revenue was $8.9MM more than Q2 2020, and $10.0MM more than Q2 2019;
- Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 33% which was an increase of 6 percentage points (“PPT”) from 27% in Q2 2020;
- Income from operations was $0.2MM, an increase of $7.2MM when compared to a loss of $6.9MM for Q2 2020;
- EBITDA of $0.4MM was a significant improvement from the negative $5.0MM EBITDA in Q2 2020. This was the result of improved sales coupled with significant cost reductions;
- Net loss for Q2 2021 was $0.5MM, an improvement of $7.1MM, compared to a net loss of $7.6MM in Q2 2020; and
- Working Capital for Q2 2021 of $24.2MM was up $10.7MM compared to $13.5MM at December 31, 2020.
The Company is also pleased to announce that Mr. Scott Rohleder will be rejoining IGNITE as interim CFO effective immediately. Mr. Rohleder, an accountant and former auditor, will be replacing Mr. Paul Dowdall, who will be leaving the Company on September 10, 2021. Mr. Rohleder has a long association with Ignite having served as a member of the Board of Directors, Chief Financial Officer and as a Consultant for several years. He also serves as a member of the Board of Directors of a number of private companies. Dan Bilzerian stated, “I have known Mr. Rohleder for more than a decade and have the highest confidence in his ability to serve as the interim Chief Financial Officer for Ignite for an indefinite period of time. Having Scott in that position gives us great flexibility in terms of time to find another CFO.”
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare