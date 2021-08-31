checkAd

ECMOHO Limited Announces Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.08.2021, 14:30  |  17   |   |   

SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECMOHO Limited (Nasdaq: MOHO) (“ECMOHO”, “we” or the “Company”), a leading integrated solutions provider in the health and wellness market in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights

  • The cumulative number of partnered healthcare experts and KOLs grew from 1,114 as of June 30, 2020 to 1,542 as of June 30, 2021.
  • The number of cumulative paying consumers1 was 12.1 million as of June 30, 2021 as compared to 10.1 million as of June 30, 2020.
  • Repeat purchase rate2 reached 40.7% in the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to 37.2% in the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.
  • During the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, we hosted approximately three hundred live streaming events, and generated GMV3 of approximately RMB 3.7 million.

1 “Cumulative paying consumers” refers to the customers who have placed one or more orders purchasing products through our self-operated flagship stores on third-party e-commerce platforms, and the Company's channels on Douyin.

2 “Repeat purchase rate” refers to the percentage of paying consumers in the period indicated who had made more than one purchase with us in such period or in prior periods.

3 “GMV” refers to the gross merchandise volume that includes value added tax and value of the goods that are returned.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Total net revenues in the second quarter were US$42.8 million, as compared to US$100.5 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Product sales revenue in the second quarter was US$42.1 million, as compared to US$99.7 million in the same quarter last year primarily due to the Company’s quality-drive growth strategy to optimize brands portfolio.
  • Services revenue was US$698,279, as compared to US$780,774 in the same quarter last year.
  • Total gross margin was 19.6%, as compared to 17.2% in the same quarter last year. Gross margin of product sales was 19.1%, as compared to 17.0% in the same quarter last year primarily due to fewer low-margin brands. Gross margin of services was 49.6%, as compared to 50.2% in the same quarter last year.

Ms. Zoe Wang, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of ECMOHO Limited, commented, “The economic recovery in China since the second half of 2020 has been unstable and uneven, which we believe have weighed on domestic consumption and slowed down retail sales growth. The increasingly diversified consumer demand has also led to increased operational difficulties and uncertainties for integrated service providers, such as us, in China’s health and wellness market. In light of the uncertain economic environment, we have decided to control cost and improve efficiency through digitalization and marketing innovation in order to achieve better growth results.”

“We remain firmly committed to our quality-driven growth strategy focusing on achieving higher profit margin. During the second quarter of 2021, we continued to optimize the brands portfolio and expanded addressable market in over-the-counter medicine market. We also engaged a new brand partner, ChongKunDang Group, a well-known South Korean pharmaceutical company, which we believe will serve as an important growth driver going forward. Moreover, leveraging our live-streaming sessions on social entertainment platforms such as Douyin, cooperation with KOLs and content interaction, we have not only boosted a series of marketing successes, but also further strengthened brand recognition among a new generation of consumers, which we believe will help us create more innovative and personalized products in the future and improve brand influence and market share.”

Mr. Xin Li, Chief Financial Officer, commented, “In the second quarter of 2021, as we continued to implement brands portfolio optimization, the Company has achieved better gross margin of product sales. Furthermore, our progress on the cost control and prioritization of quality growth over short-term sales growth have already gained positive results in terms of our profitability. To meet our operational needs, we successfully completed a public offering with gross proceeds of US$9.0 million in August 2021, which will help us expand our operational footprint and achieve the mission of becoming a more successful enterprise in the future.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total net revenues were US$42.8 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to US$100.5 million in the same quarter of last year.

Product sales revenue was US$42.1 million in the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, as compared to US$99.7 million in the same quarter of last year. The decrease in product sales revenue was mainly due to (1) weakened demand for mother and children care products and residual impact on demand for Gerber following certain negative news coverage in the first quarter of 2021, and (2) the impact of our growth strategy to optimize brands portfolio in order to achieve quality growth.

Services revenue was US$698,279, representing a decrease of 10.6% from US$780,774 in the second quarter of last year.

Cost of revenues was US$34.4 million, representing a decrease of 58.6% from US$83.2 million in the same quarter of last year. The decrease was mainly attributed to the decline in product sales.

Operating expenses were US$12.3 million, representing a decrease of 40.0% from US$20.5 million in the same quarter of last year, as we continued to control costs and optimize our operations. The decrease was mainly attributable to the decrease of fulfillment expenses and sales and marketing expenses. Detailed factors of the changes are as follows:

  • Fulfillment expenses were US$2.4 million, representing a decrease of 49.0% from US$4.6 million in the same quarter of last year. The decrease was primarily due to decreased warehouse and logistics expenses as a result of lower product sales in the second quarter of 2021.
  • Sales and marketing expenses were US$7.2 million, representing a decrease of 40.9% from US$12.2 million in the same quarter of last year. The decrease was primarily due to reduced employee-related expenses, and decreased platform fees and promotional expenses resulting from product sales revenue in the second quarter of 2021.
  • General and administrative expenses were US$2.5 million, representing a decrease of 26.8% from US$3.4 million in the same quarter of last year. The decrease was primarily driven by reduced employee-related expenses, and decreased professional service fees and insurance expense in the second quarter of 2021.        
  • Research and development expenses were US$0.27 million, as compared with US$0.32 million in the same quarter of last year.

Operating loss was US$3.9 million, as compared to an operating loss of US$3.2 million in the same quarter of last year.

Non-GAAP operating loss was US$3.1 million, as compared to Non-GAAP operating loss of US$2.8 million in the same quarter of last year.

Net loss was US$3.6 million, as compared to a net loss of US$4.5 million in the same quarter of last year, as a result of the factors described above.

Non-GAAP net loss was US$2.8 million, as compared to Non-GAAP net loss of US$4.1 million in the same quarter of last year.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating its business. For example, the Company uses non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss), as supplemental measures to review and assess its financial and operating performance.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is operating income (loss) excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is net income (loss) excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses.

The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the Company’s management to evaluate the Company’s financial and operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) enable the Company’s management to assess the Company’s financial and operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measures facilitates investors’ assessment of the Company’s financial and operating performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in the Company’s business and is not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss). Further, the non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. In light of the foregoing limitations, the non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) should not be considered in isolation from or as an alternative to operating income (loss) and net income (loss), or other financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measures, which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled “Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results.”

All quarterly results referred to in the text, tables and attachments to this press release are unaudited.

Business Outlook

We have seen an improvement in our operating results throughout the second quarter of 2021, as compared to our results of operations in the first quarter of 2021. Our strategy to optimize operations and control cost has shown positive results, and our operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue has gradually decreased to a similar level as that of 2020. In view of these factors and our operating results for the six months ended June 30, 2021, we expect that the net loss will significantly decrease in the third quarter of 2021, compared with the same quarter of last year.

This outlook is based on current market conditions and reflects the our current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions, which are subject to change and substantial uncertainty.

Recent Development

On August 5, 2020, the Company completed the underwritten public offering of 10 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) at an offering price of US$0.90 per ADS for gross proceeds to the Company of US$9.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company, and assuming the underwriter does not exercise the option to purchase additional ADSs. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for investment in its SaaS platform, working capital and general corporate purposes.

Exchange Rate Information

This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. The exchange rate used for translation on June 30, 2021, December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020 was US$1.00 to RMB6.4601, US$1.00 to RMB6.5249 and US$1.00 to RMB7.0795, respectively, representing the index rates stipulated by the People’s Bank of China on such date.

The Company makes no representation that the Renminbi or U.S. dollar amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollar or Renminbi, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “target,” “going forward,” “outlook” and similar statements. For example, the Company’s statements about its expectations for Company performance in 2021, its strategy and industry outlook are forward-looking statements and are inherently uncertain. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, such as the significant volatility and disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company’s expected growth of the online retail industry in China, the Company’s expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services, the Company’s expectations regarding its relationships with its brand partners and e-commerce channels, and the level of consumer economic activity in China, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

About ECMOHO Ltd.

ECMOHO is a leading integrated solutions provider in the health and wellness market in China. The company curates and sells the best global brands and quality products to Chinese health-conscious consumers. Our technology, network and expertise in marketing and distribution empower us to connect families with advanced health supplements, nutrition and food items, personal care products, household healthcare equipment and other wellness products. Through over ten years of operation, ECMOHO has established an ecosystem of trusted products and relationships to provide customized solutions which promote health regeneration, impart therapeutic benefits, and increase longevity to our devoted consumers to sustain health.

For more information, please visit http://ir.ecmoho.com/.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

ECMOHO Ltd.
Investor Relations
Ms. Yvonne Xu

Email: IR@ecmoho.com

 
 
ECMOHO LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
       
  As of December 31,
2020 		  As of June 30,
2021
  US$   US$
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents 45,284     42,625  
Accounts receivable, net 42,006     37,967  
Inventories 33,263     22,181  
Prepayments and other current assets 9,200     8,738  
Loan receivable 646     -  
Total current assets 130,399     111,511  
Property and equipment, net 967     853  
Intangible assets, net 565     549  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,434     3,410  
Long-term investments 5,904     7,354  
Deferred tax assets, net 829     838  
Other non-current assets 1,530     1,255  
Total assets 142,628     125,770  
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Short-term borrowings 16,943     16,389  
Accounts payable 24,191     16,762  
Amounts due to related parties 9,401     8,481  
Advances from customers 731     587  
Operating lease liabilities, current 411     827  
Salary and welfare payable 821     622  
Tax payable 3,574     2,874  
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 5,039     4,343  
Total current liabilities 61,111     50,885  
Deferred taxes liabilities 24     15  
Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,939     2,670  
Total liabilities 63,074     53,570  
       
Shareholders’ equity:      
Class A Ordinary Shares, US$ 0.00001 par value 1     1  
Class B Ordinary Shares, US$ 0.00001 par value 1     1  
Additional paid-in capital 108,370     109,904  
Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,037     4,775  
Accumulated deficit (32,855 )   (42,483 )
Total ECMOHO Limited shareholders’ equity 79,554     72,198  
Non-controlling interests -     2  
Total shareholders’ equity 79,554     72,200  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 142,628     125,770  
           
           


ECMOHO LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except for share and per ADS data)
       
  For Three Months Ended   For Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
  2020
   2021
   2020
   2021
  US$   US$   US$   US$
Net revenues 100,475     42,798     161,637     69,884  
Cost of revenue (83,182 )   (34,406 )   (133,604 )   (56,384 )
Gross profit 17,293     8,392     28,033     13,500  
Operating expenses(1):              
Fulfillment expenses (4,610 )   (2,352 )   (8,384 )   (4,627 )
Sales and marketing expenses (12,190 )   (7,201 )   (21,366 )   (13,449 )
General and administrative expenses (3,360 )   (2,461 )   (6,448 )   (4,625 )
Research and development expenses (324 )   (271 )   (634 )   (601 )
Other operating income 15     -     16     -  
Total operating expenses (20,469 )   (12,285 )   (36,816 )   (23,302 )
Operating loss (3,176 )   (3,893 )   (8,783 )   (9,802 )
Finance expense, net (1,141 )   (709 )   (1,688 )   (1,091 )
Foreign exchange (loss)/income, net (143 )   1,090     (111 )   1,221  
Other income, net 7     18     1,529     101  
Loss before income tax (expenses)/benefits (4,453 )   (3,494 )   (9,053 )   (9,571 )
Income tax (expenses)/benefits (6 )   (57 )   10     (55 )
Net loss (4,459 )   (3,551 )   (9,043 )   (9,626 )
Less: Net income/(loss) attributable to the non-                      
controlling interest shareholders and
redeemable non-controlling interest
shareholders 		(86 )   4     (265 )   2  
Net loss attributable to ECMOHO Limited (4,373 )   (3,555 )   (8,778 )   (9,628 )
               
Net loss per share attributable to ECMOHO               
Limited’s ordinary shareholders              
—basic (0.03 )   (0.03 )   (0.06 )   (0.07 )
—diluted (0.03 )   (0.03 )   (0.06 )   (0.07 )
               
Net loss per ADS attributable to ECMOHO               
Limited’s ordinary shareholders              
—basic (0.13 )   (0.10 )   (0.25 )   (0.27 )
—diluted (0.13 )   (0.10 )   (0.25

 )

   (0.27

 )
               
Weighted average number of Ordinary Shares              
—basic 139,654,099     142,171,062     139,583,487     141,296,719  
—diluted 139,654,099     142,171,062     139,583,487     141,296,719  
               
               

(1)Share-based compensation expenses are allocated in operating expenses items as follows:

  For Three Months Ended For Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30, June 30,   June 30,
  2020   2021 2020   2021
  US$   US$ US$   US$
             
Fulfillment expenses 3   27 6   55
Sales and marketing expenses 103   470 195   1,111
General and administrative expenses 220   211 441   295
Research and development expenses 1   36 6   72
Total Share-based compensation expenses 327   744 648   1,533
             


ECMOHO LIMITED
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
       
  For Three Months Ended   For Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
  2020   2021   2020   2021
  US$   US$   US$   US$
               
Operating income/(loss) (3,176 )   (3,893 )   (8,783 )   (9,802 )
Add: Share-based compensation expenses 327     744     648     1,533  
Non-GAAP Operating income/(loss) (2,849 )   (3,149 )   (8,135 )   (8,269 )
               
Net income/(loss) (4,459 )   (3,551 )   (9,043 )   (9,626 )
Add: Share-based compensation expenses 327     744     648     1,533  
Non-GAAP Net income/(loss) (4,132 )   (2,807 )   (8,395 )   (8,093 )

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ECMOHO Limited Announces Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ECMOHO Limited (Nasdaq: MOHO) (“ECMOHO”, “we” or the “Company”), a leading integrated solutions provider in the health and wellness market in China, today announced its unaudited financial results …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Responsible Sourcing, Superior Quality are the Hallmarks of King of Hemp CBD Gummies and ...
Nanotech Announces Mailing of Management Information Circular for Proposed Arrangement with Meta ...
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 28, 2021
AXIM Biotechnologies’ Manufacturing Partner Empowered Diagnostics Files Amended Emergency Use ...
Aurcana Silver Provides Update on the Restart Progress of Its Revenue Virginius Mine, With First ...
EverGen Infrastructure Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
StoneCo Reports Second Quarter of 2021 Financial Results
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...