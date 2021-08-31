ElectraMeccanica Debuts “Cargo” Version of its Flagship SOLO EV at Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo 2021

SOLO Cargo EV Revolutionizes Delivery for Fast Food, Grocery, Small Parcel, and Commercial Fleet Applications

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) (“ElectraMeccanica” or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, announced today the debut of the highly anticipated “cargo” version of its flagship three-wheeled, single-occupant, all-electric SOLO. The modified vehicle, dubbed the “SOLO Cargo EV,” is being unveiled at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, the industry’s largest advanced transportation technology and clean fleet event and will be on display from August 31 through September 1, 2021 at the Long Beach Convention Center, in ElectraMeccanica’s Booth #1907.



The SOLO Cargo EV was developed based on direct input from prospective commercial and fleet customers and features a uniquely styled expanded cargo box in lieu of the retail version’s traditional hatchback. ElectraMeccanica is also the official sponsor of the “ACT Ride and Drive” event on September 1 and will be offering test drives of the SOLO EV for interested attendees.

ElectraMeccanica’s SOLO is intended to solve urban driving challenges, acting as the ideal vehicle for everything you do on your own, solo. Complementing the consumer version, the SOLO Cargo EV has been engineered specifically for light commercial fleet and utility applications. The vehicle is designed for single driver applications in urban environments, providing cost savings by virtue of its small three-wheeled footprint compared to standard, four-wheel trucks and vans but still providing a large-enough cargo space to fit a variety of use cases. The SOLO utilizes a safe, compact drivetrain, while taking up far less space on the road, offering an ideal solution for delivery of small profile items, tech and repair services and security patrol. The SOLO also qualifies as a motorcycle in most states, allowing for lower registration, insurance and operating costs, while also allowing for HOV access.

“We are continuing to transform the way people think about driving and how they interact in the world, especially when solo. Consumers will be able to use their SOLO to commute to work, go to the gym, visit their friends, or to get a cup of coffee,” said Paul Rivera, President and CEO of ElectraMeccanica. “Similarly, there are a wealth of light fleet, business, and commercial applications where single occupants dominate. From fast food franchise delivery and pizza delivery, to grocery delivery, small parcel and post, to tech repair and security firms, the SOLO Cargo EV is the ideal solution to help companies minimize operational costs and maximize efficiency.”