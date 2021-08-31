Healthy Extracts Introduces Ultimate Brain Nutrients RELIEF for Migraine Sufferers, a Breakthrough Natural Treatment Clinically Shown to Reduce Symptom Duration by 61% and Frequency by 39%

According to a published clinical study , UBN RELIEF promotes brain health and wellbeing in migraine sufferers supporting 61% shorter symptom duration, 60% less missed work days, 41% reduction of light and sound sensitivity, and 39% fewer pain episodes when taken on a daily basis. Subjects also reported improvements in vision, dizziness, nausea and mood.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Extracts Inc. ( OTCQB: HYEX ), a leading innovator of clinically proven plant-based products for heart and brain health, has launched Ultimate Brain Nutrients RELIEF , a proprietary, patent-pending natural formulation that provides relief from symptoms often associated with migraine headaches, while increasing brain and cognitive activation.

The study was published in World Journal of Advanced Research and Reviews in December 2020, and Healthy Extracts presented the results at the American College of Sports Medicine’s 2021 ACSM Annual Meeting in June.

Migraine headache is the third most prevalent global illness. An estimated 1 billion people suffer from this debilitating condition worldwide, with 39 million in the U.S., according to the Migraine Research Foundation. The financial costs of migraines is staggering, totaling $78 billion annually in the U.S. alone, and they affect nearly 1 in 4 U.S. households.

“This special formulation of all-natural ingredients was designed to reduce symptoms related to migraines, while helping to maintain healthy neurological function,” stated Healthy Extracts president, Duke Pitts. “We believe it may help minimize costly life disruptions caused by migraine episodes—such as missed work, school or social events—by reducing the occurrence, length and severity of migraine attacks.”

According to the NIH, there is no cure for migraines, with severe, debilitating attacks often coming on quickly and unexpectedly. Drug treatment for chronic migraines is expensive, costing as much as $8,500 to $9,500 annually. Migraine drugs are also nowhere near 100% effective and have numerous potential adverse side effects, resulting in non-adherence to prescribed medications.

UBN RELIEF is a safe, natural alternative or adjunct to other approaches, requiring only one daily scoop of its great-tasting ingredients, which mixes well with water, coffee, or in a smoothie. Daily use of UBN RELIEF can be considerably less expensive than drug treatments, does not require a prescription, and has no adverse side effects.