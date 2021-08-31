checkAd

Consolidated Water to Present at the Janney Virtual Water Utilities Conference, September 14, 2021

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, has been invited to present at the Janney Water Utilities Conference being held virtually on September 14, 2021.

Consolidated Water president and CEO, Rick McTaggart, and the company’s executive vice president and CFO, David Sasnett, are scheduled to present in one-on-one virtual meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the day on Tuesday, September 14.

Management will discuss the company’s recently reported second quarter 2021 results and future growth opportunities. This will include a review of recent developments at PERC Water, the company’s subsidiary that designs, builds, and operates water and wastewater infrastructure and facilities in the U.S.

PERC has been the best-performing part of Consolidated Water’s business over the past year, with project bidding activity on the rise in California and Arizona where municipalities are seeking cost-effective solutions to wastewater treatment and potable water challenges caused by unprecedented drought in the region.

About Janney Montgomery Scott
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC is a leading financial services firm dedicated to putting client needs first. Janney provides advice to individual, corporate and institutional clients. The firm is an independently-operated subsidiary of The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). For more information, visit www.janney.com.

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company operates water production facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands and operates water treatment facilities in the United States. The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit www.cwco.com.

