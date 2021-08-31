checkAd

Longboard Pharmaceuticals to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

31.08.2021   

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases, today announced that Kevin R. Lind, Longboard’s President & Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually in a fireside chat format at two upcoming investor conferences: Citi’s 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference and H.C. Wainwright’s 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference.

  • Citi’s BioPharma Conference: Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 3:15 PM ET
  • H.C. Wainwright’s Global Investment Conference: Webcast available beginning Monday, September 13, 2021, at 7:00 AM ET

To access live webcasts of Longboard’s presentations, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors Relations section of Longboard’s website at https://ir.longboardpharma.com/. Replays of the webcasts will be available shortly after the completion of the events and archived on the website for at least 30 days.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard was formed in January 2020 by Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Arena) to advance a portfolio of centrally acting product candidates designed to be highly selective for specific G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). Longboard’s small molecule product candidates were discovered out of the same platform at Arena that represents a culmination of more than 20 years of GPCR research. Longboard is evaluating LP352, an oral, centrally acting, 5-hydroxytryptamine 2c receptor subtype superagonist, with negligible observed impact on 5-HT2b and 5-HT2a receptor subtypes, in development for the potential treatment of developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. Longboard is also evaluating LP143, a centrally acting, full cannabinoid type 2 receptor agonist, in development for the potential treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with neuroinflammation caused by microglial activation, and LP659, a centrally acting, sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor subtypes 1 and 5 modulator, in development for the potential treatment of central nervous system neuroinflammatory diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include statements about Longboard’s participation in the upcoming conferences, clinical and preclinical programs, ability to develop medicines, and focus. For such statements, Longboard claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Longboard’s expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by Longboard’s forward-looking statements are disclosed in Longboard’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These forward-looking statements represent Longboard’s judgment as of the time of this release. Longboard disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law. 

CONTACT: Corporate Contact:
Megan E. Knight
Head of Investor Relations 
mknight@longboardpharma.com
IR@longboardpharma.com
619.592.9775




