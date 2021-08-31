checkAd

AFC Gamma Provides BeLeaf Medical, LLC With $23 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility to Fund Its Missouri Expansion

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.08.2021, 14:30  |  36   |   |   

Represents AFC Gamma’s Second Transaction in Missouri’s Growing Medical Cannabis Market

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) (“AFC”) today announced it has provided a credit facility of $23 million to BeLeaf Medical, LLC (“BeLeaf”), a single-state Missouri operator. The credit facility is designed to provide BeLeaf with the capital necessary to expand its three Missouri cultivation facilities in Lakefront, Jonesburg and Cherokee, as well as purchase the Jonesburg cultivation facility. The Company has nearly completed construction on ~25,000 square feet of canopy between its locations and plans to add an additional ~16,000 square feet.

“We are pleased to support BeLeaf as they ramp up their production capabilities in the growing Missouri market,” said Leonard M. Tannenbaum, AFC’s Chief Executive Officer. “The management team possesses extensive and diverse expertise, and as one of the early entrants to this market, we believe BeLeaf is well-positioned to utilize its first-mover status to take advantage of the many opportunities in the state. We look forward to supporting BeLeaf’s continued progress as they execute on their strategic plans.”

“As we continue our expansion in Missouri, we are excited to have the support and expert partnership of AFC Gamma,” said Kevin Riggs, President of BeLeaf Medical, adding, “At BeLeaf, we are steadfast in our production of high-quality flower and the development of innovative, best-in-class products resulting in remarkable growth and impressive customer loyalty. We look forward to bringing our exceptional products and brands to consumers in new markets, as this has been our highest priority every time we looked towards expansion. That same commitment to quality and service that we pride ourselves on everyday will continue as we enter this growth trajectory.”

Tom Muzzey, Chief Executive Officer of BeLeaf, added, “AFC Gamma is one of the few lenders in the cannabis industry that not only understands our business model, but has significant experience financing construction buildouts which play a foundational role in our growth strategy. Their flexibility, partnership mentality and speed of execution has been a gamechanger for us, and we look forward to continuing to work with them as we grow our business.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AFC Gamma Provides BeLeaf Medical, LLC With $23 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility to Fund Its Missouri Expansion Represents AFC Gamma’s Second Transaction in Missouri’s Growing Medical Cannabis MarketWEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) (“AFC”) today announced it has provided a credit facility of $23 million …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Responsible Sourcing, Superior Quality are the Hallmarks of King of Hemp CBD Gummies and ...
Nanotech Announces Mailing of Management Information Circular for Proposed Arrangement with Meta ...
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 28, 2021
AXIM Biotechnologies’ Manufacturing Partner Empowered Diagnostics Files Amended Emergency Use ...
Aurcana Silver Provides Update on the Restart Progress of Its Revenue Virginius Mine, With First ...
EverGen Infrastructure Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
StoneCo Reports Second Quarter of 2021 Financial Results
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...