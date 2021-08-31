checkAd

Virginia Hospital Center Selects Phunware & Kontakt.io for Comprehensive Mobile Healthcare Solution

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), an enterprise cloud platform for mobile used by brands worldwide, together with Kontakt.io, an industry leader in Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) based indoor location Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, announced the delivery of Digital Front Door on mobile for Virginia Hospital Center Health System (VHC) in Arlington, Virginia, covering more than 850,000 square-feet of indoor medical space.

Virginia Hospital Center Health System (VHC) is a 437-bed, not-for-profit teaching facility in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. VHC was recently designated a Newsweek 2020 Best Maternity Care Hospital, received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and was once again named a Leapfrog Top Hospital in 2019. The Hospital is a proud member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network and is designated as a Magnet hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

"VHC is excited to work with Phunware and Kontakt.io to bring a myriad of services into one cohesive mobile app portfolio to the VHC community,” said Mike Mistretta, Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Virginia Hospital Center. "In addition to providing our patients with ease of access from scheduling appointments, getting care through remote telehealth services and messaging providers, this wayfinding-enabling technology is a game changer that helps patients navigate to scheduled appointments throughout the VHC campus. Our goal is to provide an enhanced level of convenience and care to our patients.”

Phunware’s digital front door not only enables feature-rich mobile application solutions for healthcare providers, but it also offers seamless integrations with Electronic Health Records (EHRs) such as Epic. This holistic approach eliminates the pain of having to manage dozens of point solutions while simultaneously offering staff, patients and visitors a far more simplistic, cohesive and integrated healthcare experience. Additional capabilities include, but are not limited to:

  • Location Based Services (LBS) that includes real-time “blue dot” mapping and wayfinding for easily navigating Virginia Health Center facilities with real-time, ADA compliant instructions
  • Mobile Engagement (ME) that includes push notifications for letting patients know when an appointment is and then triggering different messages based on dwell time, work optimization and traffic flow in areas with long waiting times
  • Content Management Engine (CME) that includes sending pertinent information to patients while not only in the hospital, but also at home as well
  • Save my parking location functionality that includes space options for photos and detailed notes
  • Physician and Services Directories that includes access directories composed of contact information and tap-to-call buttons
