CyTOF and Maxpar Direct Technologies Utilized in Study Characterizing Immune and Inflammatory Responses in Pregnant Women Infected with SARS-CoV-2

Findings in Nature Communications Provide Insights That May Help Guide Patient Care

Research Study Conducted in Collaboration with Fluidigm’s Therapeutic Insights Services

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, today announced the publication of new data further validating the potential of its mass cytometry technologies, including CyTOF systems and the Maxpar Direct Immune Profiling Assay, to enable deep profiling of immune and inflammatory responses that play critical roles in infection and other significant health conditions.

The recently published study in Nature Communications evaluated key inflammatory pathways in pregnant women infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, compared with uninfected pregnant women and women who were not pregnant. Results from the study indicate that pregnant women have increased levels of some anti-inflammatory proteins with decreased levels of some inflammation markers, while other inflammatory molecules remain unchanged. These data may help to improve care for pregnant women with SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Researchers at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia in Italy and at Fluidigm conducted the study in collaboration with Fluidigm’s Therapeutic Insights Services, which helped with the study design, developed custom antibodies, processed samples and provided detailed data to the research team for analysis.

“These results are the first to characterize the immune profiles and activity of asymptomatic or paucisymptomatic pregnant women infected with SARS-CoV-2 and to compare them with profiles from uninfected pregnant women and controls,” said Andrea Cossarizza, MD, PhD, Professor of Pathology, Immunology and Clinical Immunology at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, and an author of the publication. “They provide clinicians with important insights for potential consideration in managing care for pregnant women infected with the virus. These insights are especially important to physicians and patients considering early induction of labor in order to protect the fetus from potential harm if the mother is infected.”

