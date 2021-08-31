Noront Responds to Wyloo's Non-binding Indication of Interest

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noront Resources Ltd. ( "Noront" or the "Company" ) (TSXV: NOT) acknowledges receipt on August 30, 2021 of a non-binding letter from Wyloo Metals ( "Wyloo" ). The letter describes Wyloo's interest in potentially acquiring all of the common shares of Noront that Wyloo does not currently own, subject to a number of conditions, including due diligence, and negotiating and executing a definitive arrangement agreement.

Noront is party to a July 27, 2021 support agreement with BHP Western Mining Resources International Pty Ltd ("BHP") and its parent, BHP Lonsdale Investments Pty Ltd (the "Support Agreement"), under which Noront agreed to support an offer by BHP to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Noront that BHP does not already own (the "BHP Offer"). As is customary, the Support Agreement defines the circumstances in which Noront is permitted to engage with, and provide confidential information to, another party that makes a proposal to acquire the common shares of Noront.

At this point, Wyloo's publicly-announced interest in Noront is not an offer, rather it is a non-binding proposal to the Noront Board of Directors that is conditional on completion of due diligence by Wyloo and negotiation and execution of a definitive arrangement agreement. Wyloo has not entered into any binding agreement with Noront in respect of a proposed transaction, nor has it made a formal offer to the Company’s shareholders, and there can be no assurance that a transaction will crystalize from the Wyloo proposal.

Pursuant to the Support Agreement, Noront is permitted to engage with, and provide confidential information to, Wyloo only if Wyloo executes a confidentiality agreement with Noront on terms no less favourable to Noront than the terms contained in Noront's confidentiality agreement with BHP. As previously noted, prior to entering into the Support Agreement Wyloo was given the same opportunity to conduct due diligence but refused to sign a standard confidentiality agreement, typical for transactions of this nature. The confidentiality agreement was consistent with the agreement executed by BHP.