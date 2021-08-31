checkAd

DatChat to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021

Autor: Accesswire
31.08.2021, 14:30  |  26   |   |   

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) ("DatChat" or "Company"), a communications software company that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection, has been invited to present at the …

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) ("DatChat" or "Company"), a communications software company that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection, has been invited to present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 8-9, 2021.

DatChat's management team is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 8th at 8:00 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About the Gateway Conference
For the past nine years, the Gateway Conference has engaged the management teams of nearly 800 public and private growth companies, and thousands of institutional investors, sell-side analysts and sponsoring investment bankers. Past attendees have valued the event for its direct access to high-quality companies and investors. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gateway-grp.com/conference/.

About DatChat, Inc.
DatChat Messenger & Private Social Networking technology allows users to change how long their messages can be viewed before or after they send them, prevent screenshots and hide encrypted messages in plain site on their camera roll. DatChat's patented technology offers users a traditional texting experience while providing control and security for their messages. With DatChat Messenger a user can decide how long their messages lasts on the recipient's device, while feeling secure that at any time, they can delete a message or entire conversations, making it like the conversation never even happened.

CONTACTS:
Investor Relations contact:
Alex Thompson, John Yi
Gateway Group, Inc.
(949) 574-3860
DATS@gatewayir.com

Press contact:
Jordan Schmidt
Gateway Group, Inc.
(949) 386-6332
DATS@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: DatChat, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662114/DatChat-to-Present-at-the-10th-Annua ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DatChat to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021 NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) ("DatChat" or "Company"), a communications software company that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection, has been invited to present at the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Strategic Additions to ...
Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Lists World's Only Physically Backed Copper and Nickel ETCs on ...
Sonnet Announces Successful Completion of the Discovery Phase for Its Next Preclinical Pipeline ...
Gemina Labs Announces Research and Development Appointments
COSCO SHIPPING Development Announces 2021 Interim Results Industry and Finance Integration Achieves ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Files Preliminary Proxy Statement in Connection with 2021 Annual ...
Organto Announces Record Second Quarter Financial Results
BCM Resources Corporation Announces Financing
Silver Elephant’s El Triunfo Grab Samples Assayed Up to 294 g/t Silver, Drilling at Pulacayo ...
Titel
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill's Opaganib Strong Delta Variant Inhibition
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
RedHill Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Strategic Additions to ...
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in ...
AMPD Ventures Inc. Announces Establishment of European Subsidiary, Engages With Equinix, Inc. for ...
Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Reduces the Cost of Its Gold ETCs to Take Advantage of Investor ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Management Update
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...