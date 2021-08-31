DatChat to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) ("DatChat" or "Company"), a communications software company that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection, has been invited to present at the …

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) ("DatChat" or "Company"), a communications software company that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection, has been invited to present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 8-9, 2021. DatChat's management team is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 8th at 8:00 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.