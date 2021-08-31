Thermic Science Completes Prototype Designs and Component Specifications for its Retail Thermic Infrared Portable Heaters, Moves Forward North American Manufacturing Contracts, Hi-Tech WIFI App, Remote Control Thermostat, for the North American Retail Con

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Thermic Science International Corporation, formerly known as Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. aka ENDOCAN CORP. (WKN:A1W61J)(ISIN:US29271J1097, (OTC:ENDO), is pleased to announce the company has …

CEO Ray Dabney stated, "We are very proud to begin building our Thermic Infrared Heating products in North America both in the USA and Canada. Our initial prototype designs are a couple of very nice hi-tech designs Sleek, Hi-Tech, WIFI App Access, Remote Control Thermostat, for North American retail consumer use. The initial retail Thermic Infrared Portable Heaters will be released with two versions, an adjustable floor model and a unique wall mounted multi-function unit.

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Thermic Science International Corporation, formerly known as Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. aka ENDOCAN CORP. (WKN:A1W61J)(ISIN:US29271J1097, (OTC:ENDO), is pleased to announce the company has successfully completed its prototype designs and component specifications for the Thermic Science Infrared Portable Heater product line and completing its first North American Manufacturing Contracts in the USA and Canada.

We are now completing contracts with different manufacturers in the USA and Canada for product manufacturing and product assembly. We already have our material data safety sheet completed from Europe which puts us way ahead of the curve, includes all the material specifications for the Thermic Infrared heating paint including the industry enhancing high-capacity low voltage heating ratios and fire-retardant properties."

North American Retail Consumer Manufacturing

This is the main Goal, Thermic Science Infrared Portable Heaters, Modern, Inexpensive for Consumer Cost Savings. Environmentally and ecologically enhancing groundbreaking Hi-Tech Infrared Heating Appliance. Price friendly, user friendly, and Consumer friendly! Sleek, lightweight, and durable.

WI-FI App THERMOSTAT

This is an online application with your Thermic heating panel on your smartphone, it manages your heating wherever you are thanks to the Internet, of course. The module can also be controlled by Google, Alexa, and other popular home automation systems.

Remote-Controlled THERMOSTAT

Traditional and much simpler to operate, remote control thermostat the gives you the ambient temperature and you set the desired temperature at the push of a button. Much more familiar heating controls for the traditional handheld remote-control retail consumer.

MATERIAL SAFETY DATA Sheet

Section: Identification of substance: Product name: Heating master batch. Synonyms: Water‐based mixture of carbon allotrope materials. Identified uses: For heating.