ReelTime VR, Bungalo Records, and AMJ GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT Sign Collaboration LOI to Create Immersive VR Experiences Promoting Events, Artists, and/or Products

Autor: Accesswire
31.08.2021, 14:35  |  19   |   |   

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Reeltime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) has reached an agreement and signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Bungalo Records Inc., and AMJ GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT, L.L.C. whereas the parties will collaborate in an effort to Create Immersive VR Experiences Promoting Events, Artists, and/or Products.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Reeltime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) has reached an agreement and signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Bungalo Records Inc., and AMJ GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT, L.L.C. whereas the parties will collaborate in an effort to Create Immersive VR Experiences Promoting Events, Artists, and/or Products.

Collectively they intend to explore various projects to incorporate ReelTime's Virtual Reality technologies, and production methodologies, incorporating Bungalo's and AMJ's vast access to top artists, concerts, industry icons, and merchandising, utilizing the combined publishing and distribution capabilities of the parties.

Barry Henthorn CEO stated: "Being able to work directly with such established and accomplished industry staples such as Bungalo and AMJ to bring the ReelTime VR experiences of top artists to audiences worldwide is not only rewarding artistically, but furthering our monetization capabilities is expected to positively impact our bottom line. We look forward to moving ahead with a combined effort."

Paul Ring, Bungalo Records President exclaimed: "It is imperative in our industry to be aware of companies and trends that shape its evolution. We are ecstatic to be working with ReelTime VR so that we may set trends instead of merely following. This could be a very impactful relationship not only to our companies but across industries beyond entertainment."

AMJ/Bungalo may provide access to artists, products, events, and other business connections in order to mutually evaluate various projects.

Bungalo Records is a record label and distribution company. https://bungalorecords.com/ It has a rich history spanning over 21 years including music legends Patti Labelle, Eddie Money, Heavy D, jazz legends Stanley Clarke and Ronnie Laws among many others.

AMJ GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT https://www.amjglobal.com/ is in the business of managing and publishing music and other artists, distribution, investment, Advisory Components, as well as providing high end security services.

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTCPK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end-to-end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals, including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book 'It Was Always Me! Edward Edwards, the Most Prolific Serial Killer of All Time,' which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com.

CONTACT:

Barry Henthorn
ceo@reeltime.com

SOURCE: ReelTime Rentals Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662174/ReelTime-VR-Bungalo-Records-and-AMJ- ...

