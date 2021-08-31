checkAd

Roblox to Present at Upcoming Goldman Sachs Communicopia Conference

Roblox, Inc. (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, today announced that Michael Gutherie, Roblox’s chief financial officer, is scheduled to present at Goldman Sachs Communicopia Conference. Details are included below:

Goldman Sachs Communicopia Conference

Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 1:45 pm (PT) / 4:45 pm (ET)

Presenting for Roblox: Michael Guthrie, chief financial officer

A live webcast and replay will be available on Roblox’s website at ir.roblox.com.

About Roblox

Roblox’s (NYSE: RBLX) mission is to build a human co-experience platform that enables shared experiences among billions of users. Every day, tens of millions of people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over eight million creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit corp.roblox.com.

ROBLOX and the Roblox logo are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Roblox Corporation in the United States and other countries. 2021 Roblox Corporation. All rights reserved.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

