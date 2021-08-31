Staffing 360 Solutions to Present at the Virtual H.C. Wainright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021
NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and United Kingdom, today announced that Brendan Flood, Chairman, CEO and President will present a corporate overview, discuss Q2 growth and future outlook for the Company at the H.C. Wainwright Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021. The recorded presentation will be available starting at 7:00am ET.
If you are an institutional or retail investor, and would like to listen to the Company’s presentation, please click on the following link (www.hcwevents.com/annualconference) to register for the conference. You may also listen to the Company presentation online at: https://journey.ct.events/view/436e80f6-47fc-4610-b2df-c3ff139e0333, on September 13, 2021, at 7:00am ET. The presentation will be available for 90 days.
|Event:
|H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Virtual Investment Conference
|Date/Time:
|September 13-15, 2021 - On demand viewing starting at 7:00am ET
|Location:
|Virtual Conference
|Webcast Link:
|https://journey.ct.events/view/436e80f6-47fc-4610-b2df-c3ff139e0333
About Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in the execution of an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and United Kingdom. The Company believes that the staffing industry offers opportunities for accretive acquisitions and as part of its targeted consolidation model, is pursuing acquisition targets in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering, IT, and light industrial staffing space. For more information, visit http://www.staffing360solutions.com. Follow Staffing 360 Solutions on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
About H.C. Wainwright & Co.
H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright’s team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998. For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com.
