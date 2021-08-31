Staffing 360 Solutions to Present at the Virtual H.C. Wainright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and United Kingdom, today announced that Brendan Flood, Chairman, CEO and President will present a corporate overview, discuss Q2 growth and future outlook for the Company at the H.C. Wainwright Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021. The recorded presentation will be available starting at 7:00am ET.

If you are an institutional or retail investor, and would like to listen to the Company’s presentation, please click on the following link (www.hcwevents.com/annualconference) to register for the conference. You may also listen to the Company presentation online at: https://journey.ct.events/view/436e80f6-47fc-4610-b2df-c3ff139e0333, on September 13, 2021, at 7:00am ET. The presentation will be available for 90 days.