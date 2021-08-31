DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Financing/Bond ENCAVIS AG benefits several times from early mandatory conversion of hybrid convertible bonds issued in 2017 and 2019 31.08.2021 / 14:42 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, August 31, 2021 - The MDAX listed Hamburg based solar and wind park operator Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard, stock exchange symbol: ECV, the "Company") benefits several times from the early mandatory conversion of the perpetual subordinated bonds (ISIN DE000A19NPE8, the "Bonds") issued through its wholly owned subsidiary Encavis Finance B.V.

The annual interest savings of around EUR 7.85 million (5.25% x EUR 149.5 million) from the conversion of the bond are offset by additional charges resulting from the increased number of shares. On the one hand, the increased number of shares dilutes the Company's earnings per share (EPS). However, this effect is partly offset by the interest savings with a full-year effect of around EUR 7.85 million. In 2021, the net effect will be an EPS charge of EUR 0.01 at most. Likewise, the additional dividend to be paid of around EUR 6.33 million (2021e: EUR 0.30 x 21.1 million new shares) on the new shares to be issued will be more than compensated for by the annual interest savings.

The medium-term target of increasing EPS to EUR 0.70 in 2025e, in line with the >> Fast Forward 2025 growth strategy, already includes the conversion of the bonds and is calculated on the correspondingly increased number of shares. Likewise, the analysts' valuations and their target prices for the Encavis share are already based on the correspondingly increased number of approximately 160.5 million shares.



The accounting effect of the conversion is a pure liability swap within equity from equity attributable to hybrid capital investors to capital reserves in equity. Equity, balance sheet total and equity ratio remain unchanged.

The approximately 21.1 million new shares to be issued as a result of the conversion of the bonds will not only increase the total number of outstanding shares to approximately 160.5 million shares (currently 139.4 million shares), they will also increase the free float proportion of Encavis shares tradable on the stock exchange by the same amount. The free float would thus increase from the current 72.4% to 76.2%. Ranking and index membership within the DAX family of Deutsche Börse AG are calculated on the basis of the free float market capitalisation.