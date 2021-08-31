Sparta Group Reports Q3 2021 Results, Featuring Growing Interest in its Health, Transport and e-Waste Upcycling Divisions
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") has just released its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and is also reporting significant interest in its suite of technology, especially those assembled through its health, transport and e-waste upcycling divisions; helping companies get back up and running safely as we move through the many stages of the pandemic .
Highlights for the third quarter are as follows:
- Total revenue of $1,142,267 was realized; representing a 48% increase over the same period in 2020
- While revenue grew by 48%, total expenses increased by only "6% over the same period in 2020", with most of the net increase attributed to an increase in business development expenditure where "significant future growth relative to such expenditure is anticipated".
- Materials upcycling division has "secured a number of important long-term contracts, generating an impressive level of backlog, which, when processed is expected to more than double revenues over the upcoming year".
The Corporation's Q3 financial statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
While Sparta Group has always focused on environmental technology and helping commercial and industrial clients operate more efficiently, in an effort to build a more sustainable environment for future generations, the third quarter also saw a flurry of activity within the Company's health division. Uncertainty created by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic led to opportunity for Sparta around workplace safety technology. Several business sectors have expressed interest in Sparta's Workplace Pathogen Protection™ program, including the tourism sector. In Q3 Sparta signed an MOU to acquire a position in SBL Testing Technologies ("SBL"), a US based workplace pathogen protection company, to expand the offering for both the TruckSuite™ and Sparta Health Group™ divisions. The agreement should provide Sparta with expanded market reach, including in the U.S and abroad for its workplace virus protection systems; especially for the many trucking fleets that are anxiously awaiting such a program. Additionally, Sparta's ability to provide CASPR® technology (Continuous Air and Surface Pathogen Reduction) is expected to spurn continued growth in the same two market verticals.
