Sparta Group Reports Q3 2021 Results, Featuring Growing Interest in its Health, Transport and e-Waste Upcycling Divisions

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") has just released its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and is also reporting significant interest in its suite of technology, especially those assembled through its health, transport and e-waste upcycling divisions; helping companies get back up and running safely as we move through the many stages of the pandemic . Highlights for the third quarter are as follows: