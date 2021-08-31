checkAd

Sparta Group Reports Q3 2021 Results, Featuring Growing Interest in its Health, Transport and e-Waste Upcycling Divisions

Autor: Accesswire
31.08.2021, 14:40  |  45   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") has just released its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and is …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") has just released its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and is also reporting significant interest in its suite of technology, especially those assembled through its health, transport and e-waste upcycling divisions; helping companies get back up and running safely as we move through the many stages of the pandemic .

Highlights for the third quarter are as follows:

  • Total revenue of $1,142,267 was realized; representing a 48% increase over the same period in 2020
  • While revenue grew by 48%, total expenses increased by only "6% over the same period in 2020", with most of the net increase attributed to an increase in business development expenditure where "significant future growth relative to such expenditure is anticipated".
  • Materials upcycling division has "secured a number of important long-term contracts, generating an impressive level of backlog, which, when processed is expected to more than double revenues over the upcoming year".

The Corporation's Q3 financial statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

While Sparta Group has always focused on environmental technology and helping commercial and industrial clients operate more efficiently, in an effort to build a more sustainable environment for future generations, the third quarter also saw a flurry of activity within the Company's health division. Uncertainty created by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic led to opportunity for Sparta around workplace safety technology. Several business sectors have expressed interest in Sparta's Workplace Pathogen Protection™ program, including the tourism sector. In Q3 Sparta signed an MOU to acquire a position in SBL Testing Technologies ("SBL"), a US based workplace pathogen protection company, to expand the offering for both the TruckSuite™ and Sparta Health Group™ divisions. The agreement should provide Sparta with expanded market reach, including in the U.S and abroad for its workplace virus protection systems; especially for the many trucking fleets that are anxiously awaiting such a program. Additionally, Sparta's ability to provide CASPR® technology (Continuous Air and Surface Pathogen Reduction) is expected to spurn continued growth in the same two market verticals.

Seite 1 von 3
Sparta Capital Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sparta Group Reports Q3 2021 Results, Featuring Growing Interest in its Health, Transport and e-Waste Upcycling Divisions TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") has just released its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Strategic Additions to ...
Sonnet Announces Successful Completion of the Discovery Phase for Its Next Preclinical Pipeline ...
Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Lists World's Only Physically Backed Copper and Nickel ETCs on ...
Gemina Labs Announces Research and Development Appointments
COSCO SHIPPING Development Announces 2021 Interim Results Industry and Finance Integration Achieves ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Files Preliminary Proxy Statement in Connection with 2021 Annual ...
Organto Announces Record Second Quarter Financial Results
BCM Resources Corporation Announces Financing
Silver Elephant’s El Triunfo Grab Samples Assayed Up to 294 g/t Silver, Drilling at Pulacayo ...
CO2 GRO Inc. Announces Results for the Second Quarter of 2021
Titel
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill's Opaganib Strong Delta Variant Inhibition
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
RedHill Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Strategic Additions to ...
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in ...
AMPD Ventures Inc. Announces Establishment of European Subsidiary, Engages With Equinix, Inc. for ...
Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Reduces the Cost of Its Gold ETCs to Take Advantage of Investor ...
United Lithium Corp. Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Management Update
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...