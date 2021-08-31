checkAd

Goliath Adds Third Rig to Its 2021 Maiden Drill Campaign Based on Positive Assay Results

  • A third rig has been added to Goliath’s fully funded 2021 maiden drill campaign based on positive assays results from the first three holes and similar looking intercepts containing mineralization and veining in the additional 10 holes drilled to date.
  • Meters planned have been increased from ~5,000 to ~6,000 testing the extent of the Surebet discovery along 1,000 of strike exposed at surface and to depth (link to video).

  • Assay results from the third hole (GD21-003) intercepted Surebet Zone’s polymetallic quartz-sulphide vein system over 35.72 meters* of quartz-sulphide breccia and surrounding quartz-sulphide stockwork containing a weighted average of 6.37 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq) or 4.46 g/t Gold and 122.13 g/t Silver.

  • Higher grade intervals within the above envelope include 4.52 meters* of 31.88 g/t AuEq or 24.97 g/t Gold and 458.10 g/t Silver.

* The stated lengths in meters are downhole core lengths and not true widths. True widths will be calculated once more drilling confirms the exact geometry of the quartz-sulphide system.

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goliath Resources Limited (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (FSE: B4IF) (the “Company” or “Goliath”) is pleased to announce it has secured a third drill for its 2021 Maiden Diamond Drill Program (the “Campaign”) at its 100% controlled Golddigger Property (the “Property”) located in the Golden Triangle, B.C.

Roger Rosmus, Founder & CEO stated, “We have added a third rig to our fully funded 2021 maiden drill campaign based on the encouraging intercepts and assay results from the first three holes announced yesterday, as well the additional 10 other holes drilled intersected similar looking mineralization and veining. The third drill rig will allow the Company to increase the meters drilled by ~1,000 that will test additional targets that were not initially part of the drill campaign that could materially increase Surebet’s potential size if these holes intercept our projected structures at depth.”

QA-QC Protocols

Oriented HQ-diameter diamond drill core from the Surebet drill campaign is placed in core boxes by the drill crew contracted by Goliath. Core boxes are transported by helicopter over a 15-kilometer distance to the Kitsault staging area, and then transported by truck approximately 500 meters to the Goliath core shack. The core is then re-orientated, meterage blocks are checked, meter marks are labeled, Recovery and RQD measurements taken, and primary bedding and secondary structural features including veins, dykes, cleavage, and shears are noted and measured. The core is then described and transcribed in MX DepositTM.

