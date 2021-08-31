OMNIQ to Begin Trading on NASDAQ

"Listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market marks another milestone in OMNIQ’s development, as we continue to grow our positive momentum as a powerhouse of AI, object identification and automation," said Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OMNIQ. "We believe this Nasdaq listing will build long-term shareholder value through increased visibility and improved trading liquidity."

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- omniQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) (“omniQ ” or “the Company”), a provider of object identification, automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions, to the Supply Chain Automation, Traffic Management, Public Safety, Public Health, retail and Safe City markets, is pleased to announce that the Company's common stock has been approved for listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market (the "Nasdaq"). Trading of OMNIQ’s shares on the Nasdaq is expected to begin at the market open on Thursday, September 2, 2021 under the symbol "OMQS".

About omniQ Corp.

omniQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management, and access control applications. The technology and services provided by the Company help clients move people, assets, and data safely and securely through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments.

omniQ's customers include government agencies and leading Fortune 500 companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. Since 2014, annual revenues have grown to more than $50 million from clients in the USA and abroad.

omniQ recently announced the closing of its acquisition of 51% of the capital stock of Dangot. omniQ has an option to purchase the remaining 49% of the capital stock. Dangot is an Israeli based leader in providing innovative technologies including: frictionless automated order processing & digital payment processing products for the retail, fast food and parking markets; integrated work stations for physicians, drug delivery and blood tests; robotics for smart warehouses; point of sales, self-check in management, and other state of the art solutions.