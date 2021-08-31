FEMSA expands its distribution footprint in the East Coast of the United States

MONTERREY, Mexico, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (“FEMSA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) announced today that Envoy Solutions, FEMSA’s specialized distribution subsidiary in the United States, reached an agreement to acquire Daycon Products Co. (“Daycon”), an independent specialized distribution company based in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Daycon will further expand and strengthen FEMSA’s distribution footprint along the East Coast of the United States, including Washington D.C. and the states of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. This transaction represents another important step in FEMSA’s strategic path to build a leading national distribution platform in the United States. Revenues of the acquired business for the last twelve months as of June 2021, were approximately US$ 75 million.



This transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and approvals and is expected to close during the third quarter of 2021.