Following Strong Growth, Hims & Hers Appoints Chief Growth Officer

On the heels of strong Q2 earnings, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS) has appointed Mike Chi as the company’s first-ever Chief Growth Officer. Chi brings a wealth of experience in the women's market and will be responsible in this new role for driving continued growth across Hims & Hers’ multi-specialty telehealth platform.

“Mike has a proven record of delivering strong results, specifically when it comes to driving growth in traditionally women’s focused markets,” said Andrew Dudum, CEO of Hims & Hers. “Mike will help lead the charge as we look to continue delivering robust growth in our established Hims categories and double down on our emerging new Hers-focused specialties, such as Mental Health and Dermatology. He is truly a unique mind with a relentless work-ethic and expertise in channel level marketing that is rarely seen in marketing leaders.”

Chi joined Hims & Hers earlier this year, bringing a wealth of experience across marketing, strategy, positioning, and product, with specific expertise in the women’s market. Previously he was the Chief Marketing Officer at Zola and held senior positions at INTERMIX and Gilt Groupe. He holds an MBA from Columbia University.

In his role as Chief Growth Officer, Chi will be responsible for driving continued growth across Hims & Hers, which has posted strong results recently. In 2020, revenue grew by 80%. In Q1 and Q2 of 2021, revenue grew year-over-year by 74% and 69%, respectively, in each case exceeding guidance and causing the company to raise full-year expectations. Among the company’s fastest growing categories are women’s hair and skin care and mental health services, all of which Chi is well positioned to help continue growing.

As of Q2, Hims & Hers has grown subscriptions year-over-year by 76% to 453,000 as it continues to focus on expanding core services and investing in newer ones. Hims & Hers recently acquired Apostrophe, a teledermatology specialist and compounding pharmacy, expanding its investment in the growing dermatology vertical, and Honest Health, a London-based vertical health platform, laying the foundation for future expansion in the UK and Europe.

With 80% of customers first-time buyers, Hims & Hers believes it is well positioned to continue growing its business in order to make the highest quality, personalized healthcare accessible to everyone.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "potential," "projects," "predicts," "continue," or "should," or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. There can be no assurance that actual results will not materially differ from expectations. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our financial outlook and guidance, our expected future financial and business performance, the assumptions underlying such statements, statements about events and trends including events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, short- and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs, our expectations regarding market acceptance, user experience, the success of our business model, the growth of certain of our categories and the impact of our recent acquisitions, our ability to expand the scope of our offerings, and our ability to comply with the extensive, complex and evolving regulatory requirements applicable to the healthcare industry. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various factors.

