TeleCure Technologies Inc. Announces Commencement of Public Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange Under the Symbol: TELE

TeleCure is a U.S. focused health IT company that specializes in utilizing technology to make healthcare more accessible and efficient

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Telecure Technologies Inc. (CSE:TELE) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce it has commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol, TELE.

Chief Operations Officer, Josh Rosenberg remarked, "This is a great day for all our business partners, employees, and our shareholders. The ability to leverage the public markets to gain access to capital is expected to position Telecure to effectively scale and evolve our technology suite. We are excited about deploying our capital toward evolving our product and positioning Telecure as a platform for service Healthcare product supporting total health and wellness, lifestyle, and embedded in the consumers' digital wallet."

"I am extremely excited to be listed on the CSE, and want to thank our shareholders, investors, and our great team on achieving this milestone," stated Chief Executive Officer, Adnan Malik. "We as a company believe in making life better for communities through innovation and technology. We share this passion for delivering cost-effective healthcare services, using innovative mobile platforms, to seed fundamental care and healthcare system changes, with the goal of creating healthier communities."

TeleCure Technologies

CallingDr. is a complete telemedicine solution connecting doctors and caregivers with patients using any device, on demand, when, where, and how the patient chooses. Provides and patients can interact with each other under HIPPAA & HITECH compliance standards. The platform is customizable and can be built to suit the needs of individual practices, clinics, or long-term care centers.

FindingDr. is an online appointment booking service that allows patients to find and book appointments with physicians and healthcare providers. The platform allows practices to gain exposure and access new patients through ease of use and access.

TeleCure's platforms are combined with a large set of patient monitoring and examination devices including its very own Intraoral Camera designed for doctors and dentists to view inside of a patients, oral cavity in real-time. CallingDr. integrates with a variety of devices such as stethoscopes, blood pressure monitors, and other wearable devices.

Management Team

Adnan Malik - Chief Executive Officer, Director, Board Member - Mr. Malik is a serial entrepreneur with several US patents published and in the works. Mr. Malik began his career with Seagate Technology, followed by Veritas Software and Symantec. Mr. Malik co-founded Physicians EMR and sold his stake in the company in 2016 after successfully launching an ambulatory electronic medical record product with the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology certification. Mr. Malik has a Master's of Science in Electrical & Computer Engineering, with over 24 years of management experience of technical teams globally.

