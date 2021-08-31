checkAd

heliosDX to Remain as a Rushnet Subsidiary Along With Grandeza Healthcare

Autor: Accesswire
31.08.2021, 15:00  |  41   |   |   

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN) , (the "Company") is pleased to announce, after months of deliberation and orchestrating the most efficacious path to maximize shareholder value while achieving the Company's objectives. That path - retaining heliosDX and Grandeza Healthcare as RushNet subsidiaries.

The previously planned split-off of heliosDX from RushNet, Inc with the anticipated dividend will not achieve maximum value to the shareholders. Instead, RushNet, Inc, heliosDX and Grandeza Healthcare ("Grandeza") will stay focused on their respective core businesses and objectives, in tandem, thus maximizing shareholder value. Currently, RushNet, Inc combined with heliosDX and Grandeza are forecasting an annual revenue for 2021 to exceed $7,600,000.

Foto: Accesswire

heliosDX, in the meantime, intends to close on the binding Letter of Intent it signed over the summer to acquire another sizable and profitable lab. Upon closing, heliosDX forecasts an annual combined revenue with the new lab of $16,000,000. After a full 12 months of combined operations, heliosDX forecasts revenues to be $20,000,000 to $25,000,000. In addition, we estimate our gross profit to remain above 80% of revenues, and our profit margin in the 25% to 30% range. Part of that margin maximization will be occasioned by using Grandeza for its billing purposes. Furthermore, heliosDX intends to pursue an additional 2 to 3 acquisitions we have previously targeted to reach its two-year objective of becoming a $50,000,000 annual revenue company. heliosDX has engaged counsel and will be pursuing listing on TSXV listing (the venture capital subsidiary of the Toronto Stock Exchange), and, to that end, is preparing two years of audited financial statements.

Grandeza, the newest subsidiary of RushNet, Inc, will continue to focus on building out its billing and coding platform. This is Grandeza's initial year of operations, albeit profitable. Nonetheless, Grandeza expects to exceed $1,600,000 in annual revenue. Grandeza has already derived more than $1,100,000 of revenues in eight months of operations this year and remains profitable despite its aggressive growth plans. Specifically, Grandeza intends to launch a healthcare employment placement service in late 2021/early 2022. This new division for Grandeza will be anchored by a future acquisition. It is Grandeza's objective, upon completion of its targeted acquisition to achieve annual revenues exceeding $3,000,000 in 2022.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

