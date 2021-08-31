Petroteq Receives Confirmation of Proof of Funds From Bidder

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") ‎‎(TSXV:PQE; ‎OTC PINK:PQEFF; FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and …

The confirmation consisted of a swift message from The Royal Bank of Scotland, containing a swift confirmation in the amount of €120.000.000. The Company had requested confirmation of proof of funds as a condition to negotiating and executing a non-disclosure agreement with the bidder so the bidders identity could be disclosed to the Company and the parties could discuss a potential transaction.

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. (" Petroteq " or the " Company ") ‎‎(TSXV:PQE; ‎OTC PINK:PQEFF; FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, announced today that the Company has received proof of funds from the undisclosed bidder who was previously disclosed as being a client of Uppgard Konsult AB. The confirmation was provided by the bidder indirectly through their Canadian legal counsel, Gowling WLG (Canada) LLP.

Neither Uppgard Konsult AB nor the offerer has made any filings in relation to the offer under the ‎Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or under applicable Canadian securities legislation.‎

Shareholders are encouraged to do their own due diligence prior to taking any action.‎

There can be no assurance that any transaction with the bidder will be completed as proposed or at all. Completion of any transaction will be ‎subject to applicable director, shareholder and regulatory approvals.‎

About Petroteq Energy Inc.

Petroteq (https://www.petroteq.com/) is a clean technology company focused on the development, implementation and licensing of a patented, environmentally safe and sustainable technology for the extraction and reclamation of heavy oil and bitumen from oil sands and mineable oil deposits. The versatile technology can be applied to both water-wet deposits and oil-wet deposits - outputting high-quality oil and clean sand.

Petroteq believes that its technology can produce a relatively sweet heavy crude oil from deposits of oil sands at Asphalt Ridge without requiring the use of water, and therefore without generating wastewater which would otherwise require the use of other treatment or disposal facilities which could be harmful to the environment. Petroteq's process is intended to be a more environmentally friendly extraction technology that leaves clean residual sand that can be sold or returned to the environment, without the use of tailings ponds or further remediation.